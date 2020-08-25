Editor,

Please advise your readers: People, get ready, Valley women are painting the town in the Victory flag stripes of gold, white and purple. Women in Waverly, Sayre and Athens will be making noise, Wednesday, August 26 between noon and 1:40 p.m.

Women are celebrating and calling attention to the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th amendment, giving them the right to vote.

This year, all women need to celebrate. Take a minute, or 100 minutes, and go outside, bang on your pots and pans, beep your car horns, hoot and holler if you will. Suffragists worked hard and sacrificed much for us.

Thank them by voting and congratulations!

Maggie Sheffler

Athens

Load comments