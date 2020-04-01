Editor,
Bradford County is home to a host of wonderful views and even more wonderful people. It is during this troubling time that we must reach out to all of our relatives, neighbors, friends and businesses that we enjoy.
Restaurants and stores have been shuttered. Should this pandemic last a long time, some of these businesses run a risk of never opening their doors again. With that would be the loss of jobs of those dedicated employees, our Bradford County neighbors, who are part of our “community experience.” More so, with that would be an even bigger loss to our county’s way-of-life.
Think on it. It would mean our home town feel would be replaced by the big chains. Our county’s “flavor” would become sanitized, turned over to outside interests who typically don’t have our interests in mind.
The two of us have decided that, while there is not much that we can do, we can each do a little bit. If each of us acts likewise, we will be investing in our county’s future by keeping it independently alive. So how did we decide to act? We called one of our favorite restaurants and purchased a gift certificate. We can redeem it on the other side of this mess. Of course the owner was grateful for our gesture, as would any business person be.
We ask you to consider acts of kindness towards your favorite store whether it be a restaurant, a hardware store, any kind of business. Many business people are certainly fearful and we, as Bradford County residents can help. We chose to invest in our county’s future, our county’s way of life. Please consider doing the same. Doing so would certainly pay wonderful dividends.
Kurt D. Lafy & Laura Hewitt
Sheshequin
