Sunday is Fathers’ Day. If this is the first time you get to celebrate it as a father, or the 80th time, this day is for you. All across the country, there will be smiles, hugs, kisses bestowed upon generations of paternal figures. There will be cards and gifts and lots of loving words tossed about. A day for basking in the glow whether you’ve got a full head of hair and the physique of a marble statue, or whether the sun shines on a sparse few silver hairs still clinging to a liver-spotted old scalp resting atop a stooped and age-weary remnant of the strapping youth that once was.
There will be much reminiscing, story-telling and over the top extolling of the virtues of the patriarch. There will be tears, too many to count, shed for those who have been taken in the inexorable passage of time, leaving bereaved wives and children to find their way without the presence of the man of the house.
There is a small wooden sign on my bookcase. It’s black with white lettering: ANY MAN CAN BE A FATHER. IT TAKES SOMEONE SPECIAL TO BE A DAD. I don’t remember if it was given in the spirit of love, or as a reminder that I needed to get my act together, but it is a cherished possession. I wish I might have found something like it to hand to my own dad before he left us behind at age 90. He was a man of incredible patience and decency...and I think he knew more about being a dad than any man I’ve ever met.
I realize that last statement can be challenged by millions of dads everywhere--can you imagine how many “Best Dad Ever!” cards will be opened on Sunday? They can’t all be true. Maybe there should be a single-elimination tournament to determine who really IS the best dad ever. Think of the size of the brackets to be whittled down to the Final Four!
My own gang of five includes three with two dads---their biological dads, and of course myself. The other two poor kids get only one choice. I hope that building forts with sofa cushions and playing Pretty Pretty Princess holds some weight in the tournament. I’m sure I built more forts and wore more Tiaras and earrings than most of those other millions of dads. Maybe I can get bonus points for building snow dinosaurs instead of snowmen. I think there should be Hall of Fame consideration for those few of us who took a child to three Pikachu movies.
I also think that scary stories told during thunder and lightning storms with the power out should earn extra points...Harry the Hand was always a good one to trot out. If I’m not mistaken, the house in Wysox that Harry the Hand terrorized has since burned to the ground.
There have naturally been times when --in unguarded moments--the little darlin’s allowed their true feelings to surface: the “dirt bag” assessment of my character when I moved in pre-marriage (she claims to have changed her mind about that); the metal garden hose nozzle that bashed my skull to putty (it was an accident, she said); the chair that whistled past my head (it slipped out of her hands, another said); the “hold my pizza dad” request that was immediately followed by a ferocious beat-down, as yet another daughter laughed hysterically at my gullibility; the one-hand-behind-his back thrashing administered by the son who came home from Basic Training with the realization that my being Dad no longer automatically gave me the upper hand in the slap-you-first game.
That sign is right on one count: fatherhood is easy. Dadhood is an incredible, never ending journey of discovery, of learning--and hopefully of teaching. Dadhood is filled to overflowing with pride, with fear, with wonder, and with gratitude. It’s exhausting, but in a very satisfying way. Little wonder we dads, more especially we older dads, learn to cherish our favorite chair, and the chance to sit quietly, smiling at the family buzzing around us on Fathers’ Day. Perhaps we’re saying little, but in our minds and our hearts if you could open them and peer inside, a large supply of contentment is keeping us warm right through.
That, of course, does not include those among us who know in their hearts they’ve raised a passel of jerks.
With that said, an appeal to honor your father on Sunday whether or not he is still among you. You would not exist without his having been here.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
