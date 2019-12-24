Thanks to generous drive-thru neighbor
I’d like to thank the lady at McDonald’s on Monday (Dec. 16) in the drive-thru that paid for my breakfast. This is the true spirit of Christmas and giving. I have no idea who it was, but thank you.
Thanks for holiday coverage
Thank you Morning Times for all of your holiday coverage in your newspaper. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy New Year to all of your readers!
Happy to be living in
Second Amendment Sanctuary County
We are very pleased to see Bradford County become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Our right to own firearms for self-defense is very important to us. As senior citizens, we would be helpless to defend our lives with a baseball bat if armed thugs were to invade our home. Bradford County has excellent law enforcement agencies, but this is a very rural area and help could be 20 minutes away. Also, responsible armed citizens would be invaluable in deterring an invasion by a foreign power bent on destroying our nation.
Enjoyed recent column
I thoroughly enjoyed Lloyd Davis’ Christmas Memories column in today’s (Saturday, Dec. 21) paper. It sounds like he had a magical childhood. Merry Christmas everyone!
Senators need to vote with “their own brain”
We have 100 senators in Washington elected to serve, representing us by using their own brain while in office. As such, all of their activities and voting needs to be a decision they make — not as others with authority above them make, knowing the retaliation they will experience if they don’t.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.