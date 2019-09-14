When I was a kid, I used to love hearing a senior citizen say, “Why, back in my day…” because it meant I was going to hear some lame old-timey blather about how things back then were simpler and life was easier. Less foolishness and foo-fa-raw. And I would think to myself, “Yeah…and less fun, too.”
The thing about time is this: it draws each of us inexorably forward, the days and nights passing more and more quickly, to paraphrase H.G. Wells in The Time Machine, like the flapping of some great crow’s wing. And suddenly we’ve become the senior citizens we once snickered at.
Which brings me to last weekend. I found myself being swept up into what felt like foolishness and foo-fa-raw that any real man would say had to be strictly a women’s event, when I could just as easily have spent my Saturday sprawled like every other man in the country in front of a TV full of college football. We drove for five hours to Pittsburgh on Friday to attend a Gender Reveal Party on Saturday afternoon. We even drove right past Penn State on the way…and they were playing at home Saturday night!
Why, back in my day…a real man would have stopped, jumped out, and said, “Woman, pick me up right here on your way back tomorrow. And don’t be late.” I, of course, drove on to Pittsburgh for the Gender Reveal Party.
To pass the travel time, “Woman” and I tried coming up with perfect names for our unborn eleventh grandchild—she was one of two people on the planet who knew the baby’s gender. Actually, three because even though I wasn’t supposed to know, I did. It’s amazing how many god-awful names there are for tiny, helpless infants who will one day hate their parents for sticking them with such unimaginably dreadful burdens.
Once there, the first thing I did was make sure everyone was aware that I would require the use of a TV at 7:30 the next evening to watch my beloved Nittany Lions play football. They looked at me like I had made some sort of social faux pas. Back in my day, the patriarch’s word was law. The party was supposed to happen at 4:00…how could there be a problem?
Anyway…Friday evening eventually became Friday night, and we all turned in. The parents-to-be very graciously gave up their rights to the master bedroom for the comfort of the prospective grandparents, and we greedily accepted. I awoke Saturday morning not long after dawn had spread across the sky and stumbled off to a shower, still wondering how this new generation had created something called a Gender Reveal Party. Why, back in my day…
Standing in a hot shower was great until I focused my blurry gaze upon the shower caddy, looking for the shampoo bottle that I knew had to be there. My vision sans glasses is probably about 20/ 500, so I have to hold the bottle nearly against the tip of my nose to read “shampoo” or “conditioner” on the label. I found one bottle of conditioner, which I don’t use, and no fewer than six bottles of shampoo, each apparently for a specific hair type. There are only two people who live there! How can there be six hair types? And which one can I trust to not dissolve my old grey locks at the roots? This one’s for vibrant color, that one’s for full body, this one’s for dry scalps, that one’s filled with moisturizer…want extra bounce in your tresses…try this one. Do not use this one if your hair is, or has ever been treated. Judas Priest! Isn’t there one that just says “cleans your filthy, lanky, oily hair”? Throwing caution to the wind, I went for bouncy tresses (who can resist a man whose hair bounces up and down as he walks?)
It did nothing of the sort. Once I had the mass of suds rinsed out of my never-to-bounce tresses, I turned and groped blindly for a bar of soap. And groped…and squinted at that stupid shower caddy until I could verify there was no such thing as a simple bar of soap. Instead, several bottles of body wash against my nose, one at a time (“skin smoothing,” “wrinkle preventing,” “age defying”)…there it is! I latched onto the age defying lie ( I’d be willing to bet they all have the same mashup of chemicals in varying amounts.) How could I resist something that promises to fool everyone into thinking I’m a studly young macho dude with bouncy tresses? Why, back in my day, a bar of Ivory soap did double duty as soap AND shampoo…but no—this day we had ten plastic bottles to do two jobs!
The bad news is, no one was fooled. The good news is, I was able to sprawl for the entire afternoon in front of a smorgasbord of college football. In other words, I was out of the way.
During the time of my sprawlage, party goers and well-wishers began to assemble around 4:00 for the scheduled 5:00 Gender Reveal. As I sat glassy-eyed through two games and into a third, a transformation had taken place, both inside and outside the house. Humongous amounts of food had been set out, along with wildly colorful decorations everywhere…and a three-stage Reveal was put in place. I hit the fresh shrimp plate like a ravenous bottom-feeder and bumbled out to the patio to witness the discovery of my next grandchild’s sex, even though, as I mentioned, I already knew. I stood next to a sign that read, “We’re here for the sex.” There were tears of joy and hugs all around, and everyone now gets a head start on buying pink things. Dads used to pass out cigars in pink or blue wrappers on the day of the birth. That’s considered gauche these days. But “We’re here for the sex” isn’t? Why, back in my day…
Her birthdate is expected to be late February, and she doesn’t know just yet what a lucky little girl she is to have a mother like the one who will carry her around every day until that winter day’s Baby Reveal arrives. What she will know, instantly, is how to have both Mom and Dad wrapped around her tiny fingers.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
