Daniel P. Tierney was elected chief of the Sayre fire department for the year 1920 and Wilbur Nichols was elected assistant chief at a meeting of the department held in the town hall the evening of December 30, 1919.
Although there were in reality three companies in Sayre only two of them had a charter in1919. The company at the central fire station (Sayre Borough Hall) had no charter and the members had membership in Howard Elmer Hose company of West Sayre, a chartered organization. The other chartered company was the J. E. Wheelock Hose company of Milltown. At the December 30, meeting the names of two men were presented for the office of chief, Mr. Tierney, who was a member of the central fire company and thus was the candidate of the Howard Elmer Hose company, and Mr. Nichols representing the Wheelocks. Mr. Tierney received more votes than his opponent and thus became chief while Mr. Nichols became the assistant. About thirty-four men were at the meeting.
The Sayre fire department was considered to be in an excellent condition. At the central station there was a motor fire truck, equipped with a pumper and at the other two hose houses there were motor trucks. So equipped the department was able to reach fires soon after alarms were sounded and subdue blazes before headway was gained.
D. P. Tierney, who was re-elected chief of the fire department, had devoted much of his time to the affairs of the department and the firemen were commended for returning him to office. He had prepared a report of the fires in Sayre from December 29, 1918 to December 29, 1919, which was presented at a meeting of the fire board January 6, 1920. The report showed that during the year there were twenty-nine fires and the property loss in only five of them amounted to slightly over $16,000 ($205,579 in 2020), according to the estimate made by Mr. Tierney. The heaviest loss was at the fire that destroyed the Corneby and Taylor planning mill on South Thomas Avenue on August 17, 1919. The estimated loss as a result of that fire was $13,000. The next largest loss was at the fire that destroyed part of the elevator of the Valley Coal Company on March 29, the estimated loss being $2,000. On February 28, a fire in the Burgett block caused damage amounting to $100. On May 24, a building (109 South Thomas Avenue) belonging to Rudolph Fleschhut was damaged to the extent of $350. On July 27, a fire at the Robert Packer Hospital caused damage amounting to $250. This was the second fire during the year at the Packer Hospital, the other having occurred on New Year’s Day with an estimated loss of $75. The Sayre Fire department was not called out for the fires at the hospital. The first fire alarm of the year included in Mr. Tierney’s report, was on December 29, 1918. That alarm was false. On only one day was there more than one fire in Sayre. On September 19 a bolt of lightning caused fires in the homes of G. Frank Coward, W. C. Barrett, Mrs. M. Fox and H. L. Bolich. The damage was slight. On the evening of the same day the department was summoned to the Harry Wells ‘store where a quantity of papers burning in a stove, had filled the storeroom with smoke. Mr. Tierney’s report showed that the fire department responded to one call outside the borough, that was to the Richards’ Meat Market in Athens on January 29, 1919.
Mr. Tierney’s report further showed that two persons lost their lives during the past year because of being burned by a fire. Marion Quick, a three-year-old girl was playing with matches when her clothing caught fire and death resulted. Nicholas Falsey (311 South Wilbur Avenue) died as a result of burns when his clothing caught fire while he was preparing some food over a gas stove.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
