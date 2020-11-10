Wear masks properly
People need to wear face masks properly. With COVID cases on the rise, we have to protect each other. If you have a so called “medical condition” and choose to possibly infect others anyway, you should stay home, have others shop for you or pick up curbside.
The Washington Fish Bowl
If you don’t want to breathe underwater, maybe the fish bowl at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is not the right address for you.
Purloined paper
I have a complaint. If you don’t lke it, read on. I subscribe to the paper and have noticed that it’s being read first, then put back in front of my door. I pay for this and don’t appreciate people helping themselves.
Battle over masks
Caller 1: In response to advocating mask wearing, in the last Soundoff: to that person, if you don’t like to go into a restaurant where people don’t have their mask on while they’re eating, maybe you should use the take-out, as you say.
Caller 2: Also for the caller who put in to wear a mask to eat and drink, I’d like to see that happen. Maybe they should just not go out at all.
Caller 3: This is for the person who keeps calling Soundoff and saying that you should go to a restaurant and sit there with your mask on while you’re eating food. I would really like to see this comedy show of THAT person sitting in a restaurant putting food in their mouth with their mask on. That would be a real comedy. If you’re sitting at a table with your family, why would you be wearing a mask? How in the world would you wear a mask and put food in your mouth when the mask is covering your mouth? Give me a break.
Caller 4: Did anyone happen to notice in last week’s Owego Pennysaver, that many of the places that were required to quarantine as of late were where food and drink were sold on the premises? I’m wondering how many of those people were voluntarily wearing masks while dining in those facilities. This reiterates what I’ve been saying: that ther law needs to be amended requiring patrons to wear a mask while dining in an establishment. The argument, ‘how am I supposed to put food in my mouth with a face covering on’ just does not hold water. If you can’t do it, you need to either stay home and eat or order take out. That’s my opinion and I’m sticking to it.
Are bars playing by the rules?
I’m a resident of the Valley and I’m wondering why there are two bars in Sayre that are not abiding by the rules for distancing. They pack them in all the time with no social distancing and, with this virus being so bad why they aren’t being enforced.
Stop the parade
Will you please explain why they are still having the Christmas parade in Sayre, Pennsylvania. With the numbers increasing, I can not go see patients at the hospital because of the COVID. I can’t go see my grandmother at the nursing home, but I can line the streets in Sayre to watch a Christmas parade. Are you out of your mind?
On taxes
I’m responding to the recent Soundoff from someone upset with the taxes in Waverkl and Barton. I agree. You would think that they would tighten their budgets a little bit, especially Waverly School District. I fail to understand why the school district’s budget is 10 times that of the village. For those of us who don’t have any children, what are we getting for our school taxes? We can get into volleyball games for free but other than that, I don’t really see anything that we get from that. I still don’t understand why their budget is $34 million and the village’s is only a little under $3.5 million.
Get rid of the signs
Now that election day is over, all parties should remove their yard signs and flags flying for their party. Both sides of the border — Bradford County and Tioga County — will accept these at recycling centers or weekly pickups. It is time to move on in the interest of this great country.
Hats off to veterans
Hats off and thank you to all the veterans and all those who are currently serving. God bless you all.
Thank you to Pennsylvania
Thank you to Pennsylvania. Thank you to all voters of all colors all over the U.S.A. Serenity now. Serenity now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.