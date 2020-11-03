Don’t raise taxes in Sayre
To our honorable Sayre Borough Council: I would like to commend you on holding the line on property taxes for the past 11 years while also pleading with you that now is not the time to increase these same taxes. This pandemic, which seemingly has no end in sight, has caused more hardship to our community in the last 8 months than I can recall in my entire life. I also agree equipment and buildings need periodic upkeep or replacement but not during such a fiscally challenging time for your constituents. I urge you to do whatever it takes to keep taxes at the current rate such as delaying these projects, raising parking violations or selling more permit parking to raise revenue but please do not put this on the backs of your Sayre homeowners.
Responding to recent Soundoff
I couldn’t agree more with the comment made last week “Upset with taxes” in Waverly/Barton. At a time when we are facing a 20% cut in state aid, one would hope our local government and school leaders are preparing to tighten the belt and trim the pork.
Whose side are our leaders on?
I listen to the local news on TV and I read this paper. Our local corona cases and deaths are rising. The chairmen of Tioga County and Chemung County New York are urging their counties to stay safe, to take precautions, to adhere to the mandates. In informing the public of the locations of infections, where are our Bradford County leaders? Oh, that’s right, our DA won’t prosecute the mandates. In our local representative’s newsletter, they’re crying that they didn’t get enough votes to open the bars and restaurants back to pre-COVID times. To limit the governor’s ability to only 30 days, whose side are our leaders on? All we get from them is silence.
Lady with 10 children gets support
To the lady who raised 10 children and now gets no help from them, she’s not alone. We raised four and only one I can ask for help if we need something lifted, painted ... anything our aches and pains won’t let us do. amd that she volunteers, the one. I tried to raise them right; the best I knew how, but then there are others out there who have the same problems and I’m sure there are some without them too.
Regarding a previous Soundoff
Regarding a previous Soundoff about offensive political campaign signs: I live in a neighborhood that has had these signs. While I totally agree with their feelings, I may not agree with their word choice.Still, they have a perfect right to voice their feelings. If you don’t like the signs, simply don’t look at them.
Leaf/drainage problems
I’m calling in reference to the comment that was in the last Soundoff about a lady who said she wasn’t able to rake her leaves and bag hem. Why can’t Athens Township get a truck to pick up our leaves like they do in Waverly and Sayre? I have a grate in front of my house, a drainage grate that is so plugged up with leaves and nothing can drain in it and I live on Herrick Avenue. They need to come clean this out.
Advocating mask wearing
I hope we get some elected officials in office who will mandate the state governors to mandate that masks be worn in all bars and restaurants at all times, including while seated at the table eating and drinking. And don’t give me the hogwash, “how am I supposed to put food in my mouth with a face covering on?” It should be mandated by the governor. I know it’s not right now,but it should be. If they can’t do such, there are two words for those kind of people: take-out.
Complaining about complaints
Somebody called to make complaints about old people complaining. Well, if it wasn’t for the old people, you young people would not be here to complain about the old people. They’re your grandparents. The world is changing. It’s crazy. Just deal with it. When you get older, you will realize that there are things you want to complain about and don’t like. Enjoy life as much as you can but be good, cautious and care about people. That’s the whole problem. There’s no respect any more.
Too bad Sayre couldn’t play
It’s too bad the Sayre football team couldn’t have gotten some games in. All of the other schools did. After they practiced all week, it’s a shame. It’s too bad they didn’t go out for soccer or they would have gotten to play.
A great big thank you
A great big thank you to members of the Epiphany Church in Sayre for putting on the annual harvest dinner this year. Yes, it had to be take-out only, as everything else is, but the line of cars through the parking lot went very smoothly for the 2 1/2 hours of the take-out service. They did a fine job with serving everyone, keeping everyone safe and making a little profit. It tasted good. God bless you.
