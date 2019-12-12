Another clipping from the scrapbook of the late Pauline Leonard of Athens. I am quite sure this was originally in the Athens Gazette.
A recent issue of the Gazette stated that it was our intention to give a description of the new school building, which is said to be the most complete in the county. It is situated on River street, on the bank of the Susquehanna, a delightful location, which will improve in attractions as time rolls on and the borough grows, as this locality is designed to become the most beautiful portion of the place and the most healthful. The following is a description of the building both interior and exterior, and a very fine cut (photo), given a better representation than we could otherwise could. There was also a list of the names of teachers and students who commenced work in the new building in January 1889. (The list in not included in this article due to its length). The school is in a very flourishing condition. Prof James left it under good discipline, and Prof. Moulton has not fallen behind, as we may say, we believe with out contradiction, that it never has been under better government or more advanced in the various grades, and certainly never had brighter prospects.
At the time the new school building was under contemplation, the School Board was composed of the following named gentlemen: H. F. Maynard, President; T. Buchanan, Secretary; Chas. Kellogg, C. Hurley, L. P. Merrill, F. L. Kinner. Mr. T. I. Lacey, of Binghamton, was asked to furnish plans, and after their completion the Board asked for proposals, but when the bids were opened it was found that the expense of the building was much higher than anticipated. They then decided to change the plans and ask for new bids. At the meeting of the Board held February 22, 1888, the bids were opened, and it was resolved to award the contract to Messer’s James L. Dyer and H. S. Jennings, they being the lowest bidders, the amount being $18, 357.61 ($512,403 in 2019). This was for completing the entire building except for the third story, which was to be left unfinished until such time as the necessities of the school required it.
The firm of Smead, Mills & Co. of Philadelphia, were asked to submit plans for the Ruttan Smead heating and ventilation system, they made the necessary drawings and agreed to furnish four of their largest size furnaces, with all the necessary fittings, registers, etc. for $ 2,535.00 ($68,670.00 In 2019), and guaranteed the system to do all that was required of it.
H. F. Maynard, T. Buchanan and C. Hurley were appointed by the Board to act as a building committee.
The foundation was laid out and on April 10, 1888, the excavation for the building was begun by Abram Crispell.
When the foundation walls were started the Board appointed S. H. Sherman to superintend that part of the building; the stonework along with the brick work was done by Messrs. Alderson, Wells and Mitchell, and the woodwork was looked after by Mr. Utter.
The building was eighty-four and one third feet front by seventy-three feet deep, three stories high with a basement.
The basement was occupied with furnaces, closets, cold air rooms and coal bins. The floors of the basement were concreted so that recess could be held there in times of bad weather.
The first floor had a large hallway, there were four school rooms on this floor, also a room for the use of the directors, as a meeting room. Each room is provided with a cloakroom.
There were two wide stairways running from the first floor to the second floor.
The second floor had four school rooms; there were also two class or recitation rooms on this floor.
When the building was first contemplated It was intended to payoff the indebtedness in about three years, but it was thought it would make it burdensome to a large number of the taxpayers, when it was deemed to the best interest to all concerned to issue bonds and extend the time. On March 10, 1888 the board issued bonds in the amount of $16,000.00 ($433,424.00 in 2019) to be payable in eight years.
On June 4, 1888, the new Board was organized as follows: H. F. Maynard, President; Geo. E. Davis, Secretary; Chas Kellogg, Jesse Barber, John H. Sairs, C. Hurley. Chas. Kellogg, C. Hurley, Jesse Barber and Geo. E. Davis were appointed as the building committee. The committee in turn appointed Mr. Utter to superintend the work on the building.
With the building well under way it was thought it would be to the best intertest to finish the third story, as it could be done at a much less expense, while the building was under construction. On October 18, 1888, at a meeting of the Board it was decided to complete the third floor in one large auditorium, until such time as it was needed for school rooms.
Nothing but the best materials of every kind were used in the building; the foundation stone from the quarries of Middaugh Brothers; the brick from Campbell & Richardson of Spencer. NY and the trimmings were of Warsaw blue stone. The plastering of the rooms was done by Messer’s. Peet & Downs of Ulster, PA. The outside floors were all of beech and hard maple, one and one quarter inch thick. The wainscoting and ceilings were Georgia yellow pine and finished with shellac and varnished, giving the whole a neat appearance. The windows were large and were provided with weights and sash locks.
The entire building was seated with the latest improved school furniture. There were four hundred and seventy-five single desks, all with the necessary recitation seats, tables, etc. The furniture was purchased from the Andrews Manufacturing Co. of New York, at a cost of $1,600.00 ($43,342.00 in 2019).
Slate black boards were used in the building; water was carried into the building and wash basins placed on each floor. When completed the building was one of the best in Northern Pennsylvania.
The director’s room was carpeted and nicely furnished. This was the first time in the history of Athens schools they had a place to meet other than in some store or office.
The committee decided to open school in the building on the reopen of school after the winter vacation, and on January 7, 1889 the school ready for occupancy opened.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.