New definition for COVID-19

Here’s another definition for COVID-19 — it’s the number of pounds you gained while sitting around in quarantine.

Calling back on masks in restaurants/bars

I’m calling back in regards to the message I left last week about wearing masks in restaurants (and) in regards to the editor’s note. I think that restaurants should require patrons to wear a mask while seated in the restaurant or in a bar as well as on the way in and on the way out. I think that legislation should be changed to require that is what I was trying to say. In regards to people that say how am I supposed to put food in my mouth with a face covering on? There are words for that, it’s called takeout. We have to wear a mask at almost every other public place right now. We should not be able to go without one when we’re in a restaurant eating or drinking, or in a bar eating or drinking.

———

