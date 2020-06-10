New definition for COVID-19
Here’s another definition for COVID-19 — it’s the number of pounds you gained while sitting around in quarantine.
Calling back on masks in restaurants/bars
I’m calling back in regards to the message I left last week about wearing masks in restaurants (and) in regards to the editor’s note. I think that restaurants should require patrons to wear a mask while seated in the restaurant or in a bar as well as on the way in and on the way out. I think that legislation should be changed to require that is what I was trying to say. In regards to people that say how am I supposed to put food in my mouth with a face covering on? There are words for that, it’s called takeout. We have to wear a mask at almost every other public place right now. We should not be able to go without one when we’re in a restaurant eating or drinking, or in a bar eating or drinking.
———
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.