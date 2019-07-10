Editor,
Every year for the past 25 years or more, I have taken part in the poppy flower drive in Waverly on the Thursday and Friday before Memorial Day. We could be found at Ted Clark’s, Waverly Discount Beverage, Jolly Farmer and Dandy Mini Mart. These businesses have supported us throughout and we cannot thank them enough.
Each year, I am amazed at the generosity of the people from our Valley. What a great way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The money raised goes to things like our scholarships, food pantry, flags for the graves, Christmas is for Kids, Bath and Oxford VA Hospitals, fire department, Open Door Mission, police, etc. We do what we do because of you.
You make us feel proud to be Veterans and also proud to be part of this great community. Thank You!
Michael Hughes
Waverly VFW & American Legion
