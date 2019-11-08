Editor,
My husband and I have worked hard to start and run a company both to provide for our family and to provide opportunities for other families. We have always been concerned about the future for our family and for our employees’ families. We all worry about what the future holds, and as we live longer, it is even more important to have resources to take care of ourselves and loved ones.
I am glad to see that Congress is working on legislation to help middle class Americans like me to deal with the cost of retirement. The U.S. House passed the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act a few months ago with support from both Democrats and Republicans.
The US Senate can now take action to help Americans by passing the SECURE Act.
The SECURE Act will help middle class Americans by allowing small businesses to join together to offer retirement plans. Additionally, the SECURE Act will allow part-time employees to participate in retirement savings plans. This will specifically help more women as women make up a good deal of the part-time work force. Finally, as a military-proud family, we are most excited that the SECURE Act provides benefits for Gold Star Families.
Please join us in your support of the SECURE Act by asking our Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey to make Americans retirement security a priority and pass the SECURE Act.
Krystle Bristol
Troy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.