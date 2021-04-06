Biden following Wolf’s footsteps?
President Biden has a plan to raise my taxes and use that for new infrastructure throughout the country, but if I remember correctly that’s exactly what Governor Wolf did. He took and raised the gas tax that’s now the highest in the nation so that he could fix the roads in this state. All you have to do is drive on them to see that plan didn’t work, that’s for sure. Why does Biden think his plan would work? It’ll be money that goes nowhere to help us with roads at all. It will be used for something else. That’s for sure.
Thanks to workers
1. I’d like to say thank you to the Sayre Public Works. I called in a pothole at the end of my street that needed to be addressed and in 24 hours it had been fixed. I really appreciate it. Thank you Blaine and crew. You did a great job.
2. Kudos to PennDOT. I want to thank the PennDOT crew who filled the 5-6 craters (potholes) on the bridge over the Chemung River by Tozer’s Landing. Keep up the good work.
3. Easter Sunday. What to complain about. We saw Valley postal workers out in both Sayre and Athens. You can’t please everyone. Thank you to those workers.
4. I would like to compliment the entire staff at the Guthrie KMart for the wonderful job they all do.
Unsolicited medical advice
People having trouble with migraines try taking magnesium.
Major move
President Biden mad another major move. He put Vice President Harris in charge of the crisis at our southern border. I heard that she is so busy redecorating her mansion in DC that she can’t find the time to go to Texas to see immigrant children sleeping on top of each other.
Correction on Clarification
The runner’s name is R.E.D. V.A.I.L.
No dogs allowed
AAHS Alumni Stadium entrances or gates there are three. Pennsylvania Avenue, Frederick Street and Third Street. These are entrances are to the stadium, softball, baseball and football fields and bleachers in its entirety. Read signage at each entrance. No dogs or pets allowed. Dogs can’t read. Maybe you dog owners can.
Vandals
In Athens Borough, a nice basketball court provided for youths to enjoy. What do some do? Damage to the nearby picnic table and a bench. Some can be so ungrateful instead of thankful.
Willing to pay for recycling
We would love to see Athens Township Recycling open again. It was a benefit to our community. We would be wiling to pay a fee to offset the costs.
