You can’r take a word out of its history
Art can be offensive because of its history. You can’t take a word out of its history and say ‘because my intentions are honorable, it’s OK.’
Please raise the manhole covers
I’d like to know when Athens Township is going to raise the manhole covers on Pennsylvania Avenue, McDuffee Street and some other places. When you hit them, it’s just like hitting a pothole. They need to be raised up or cars are going to continue to be destroyed. Please look into this Athens Township. Have your road crew raise them up the way they should be — even with the road.
Knock off the parties
People are complaining about COVID cases increasing. Why, then, are there street fairs, picnics, rummage sales, graduation parties, estate sales, dances, chicken eating contests? Very few people are going to stay six feet away. Just do away with all this stuff.
