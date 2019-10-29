Legalizing marijuana makes no sense
It makes absolutely no sense, in fact, it’s downright disgusting that $48 billion is coming into the areas to deal with the opioid epidemic, and yet here we are ready to legalize marijuana. If you talk to any law enforcement officer or any warden at the jail, they will tell you that just about every single inmate that has a drug problem will inform them that it started with taking marijuana first. So if we want to deal with the opioid epidemic and want to get rid of the problem, then the answer is not to legalize marijuana. What our governor is even thinking of is beyond me.
Lights need to be fixed at Howard Elmer Park
I was just wondering who was responsible for the lighting in Howard Elmer Park. There are two lights that are out. One is out all the time. The other is out intermittently and when it is on it doesn’t cast enough light to light the sidewalk. It is a safety hazard to not have the park adequately lit.
Doctors should be held responsible for opioid epidemic
Again I’m incensed on the article on the opioid epidemic. Twelve a day still dying in Pennsylvania. How about the astronomical number of living, suffering, lifelong victims? Are the perpetuating monsters to go free? I wonder what other ideas they have to make dirty money? My younger sister died too young as a doctor-assisted drug addict. My 85-year-old sister’s life has been ruined likewise. God saved me after a much similar scenario. My caring, ambitious nephew was given drugs in an unrelated doctor visit as a young teenager, eventually leading to loss of a great job, divorce, the land he loved. He’s in recovery, praise God. Are such doctors to go free to do more damage? At the very least they should be educated.
Kudos to local business owner
Donald Sassman, RPh, owner of Waverly Pharmacy, went above and beyond the usual customer service when I needed an alternative generic medication. Thank you to Don and his staff. Waverly Pharmacy is an asset to our community.
Against e-cigarettes
E-cigarettes are nothing more than the industry’s disregard for the health of our youth and greed to progress to future cigarette smoking, period.
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
