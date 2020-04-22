STEM students will help world
It’s incredible to me that germs, bacteria and viruses are more threatening to human life than a shark, a bear or a python. Scientists around the world work to control these microscopic killers, many of our local students are joining the fight by choosing the STEM courses in high school and college. I predict great things from our young men and women.
Thanks to financial employees
I’d like to say hats off and thank you to all the hardworking people at our local financial institutions. Those people are exposed to the dirty money on a daily basis, working to ensure that we get cash when needed and taking our deposits. Also, I’m sure there’s an overwhelming amount of small business loan paperwork going on for people who are applying for that government (program).
No masks last week
I had to go out to get a few groceries last week, there were many people with no mask nor keeping their distance. The second store I had to go in, no employees wore masks or anything coverup.
Editor’s Note: This Soundoff came in before the governor’s of Pennsylvania and New York made it mandatory for people to wear masks.
Welcome to Piatt, Collins
I’d like to give a warm welcome to Steve Piatt and Jim Collins to the Morning Times. It will bring a breath of fresh air to our area’s outdoor visions. I’d like to say, knowing them for many years that Steve, with Paula by his side, and Jim, with Linda by his side, will give a vision to us of our great outdoors in this region. Great to see you both here and writing for our Morning Times.
Disgusted with behaviors
of “fake news” channels
I would like to say as a United States citizen, I have never been so disgusted in my life. I like to watch the daily briefings to find out what’s going on — it’s the only way you’re going to get the truth. But that CNN, NBC and all of those fake news channels out there acting like a bunch of clowns. I don’t know where they got their upbringing but I’ve never seen such disrespect, screaming and yelling, can’t wait their turn — and that takes away from what we get on the briefing.
We’re all on the same team
In trying times like this, I like to use a saying that I think I came up with, but somebody else might have — “Right wing, left wing, we’re all from the same turkey.” Stay safe.
Price gouging?
Hand sanitizer, $14 for 8 ounces. My last 12 ounce bottle was less than $3. Isn’t there a name they call that? Just saying.
Not everyone has internet
Can people please do some advertising for some of the old folks of the country. Everything is go online to this website, send us an email, use Facebook. There are some of us still who do not have computers and do not have the modern way of doing things. We would like to have phone numbers to contact people. I would like to help out in this time of crisis, however, I am old school and high-tech and computer illiterate. If you can give me some physical addresses and phone numbers to contact people it would be very much appreciated and I would be much more of service.
Should have been
wearing masks weeks ago
I was wondering why six weeks ago we started social distancing of six feet between other people and yet this past week we were told we had to wear a mask each time we entered a public place. Why didn’t we start wearing the masks at the same time we started the social distancing. We probably would have completely flattened the curve by now instead of just starting to.
Follow Trump’s lead, not his words
Hey everybody, do as your leaders do and not as they say. Trump is sequestered in the White House, testing everyone who comes near him, every day and all day, with rapid tests that it looks like he’s hoarding for himself, his family and his staff. Until you see that guy out in the streets shaking every hand, holding those rallies he loves to have and protesting with protestors, he knows it’s not safe. This means it’s not safe for you either. If you can’t see that he’s willing to sacrifice you and lie to you if it helps his poll ratings and the vote in November, then at least follow his lead and not his lying words. Stay in, demand testing, demand masks until it’s safe to go out.
Daily walk spoiled by smell
Our daily walk is a pleasure, however, the scent and amount of doggy doo doo is unreal. People, please pick up your yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.