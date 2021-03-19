As we begin year two of a four-year project by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to completely remove and rebuild route 199 from the New York boarder at Spring street down to Mohawk street then onto Keystone avenue down to Main street ending at Satterlee street in Athens, I found the content of today’s article interesting.
History does repeat itself as is evident in the following information that appeared in the Sayre Evening Times one hundred and one years ago in 1920. Keep in mind that Keystone avenue and what we know today as route 199 was the main highway through the valley in 1920. Elmira street as we know it today did not exist it was just a country road through farmland.
On November 2, 1920 it was announced that there would be a celebration in West Sayre that evening to commemorate the opening of Keystone avenue for traffic and all residents of the valley were invited.
A parade was to form at Hayden’s Corners at 7:30 o’clock and was to be headed by the Waverly band. The Sayre fire companies were to follow and then would come the fantastic parade. Those having Halloween costumes were urged to be in line and it was expected that the masquerade division would be one of the features of the celebration. All owners of motor cars were requested to decorate their cars and be in the parade. The parade was to move northward on Keystone avenue and Main street to Pine street in Athens. All property owners along the line of march were requested to decorate their residences and places of business. Although there had been but little time to arrange for the celebration it was expected that West Sayre would be in the carnival spirit that evening and that everyone would have a good time. Plenty of red fire had been purchased to make the illumination complete and West Sayre was expected to be a riot of color that evening.
The arrangements for the celebration were made by a committee composed of Howard W. Bell, John D. Brainard, F. T. Warburton, D. D. King and J. Frank Meade.
For many years Keystone avenue was one of the worst highways in this section of the country. When it was not a mud hole it was a succession of humps and dust. The people of West Sayre protested time after time but there was no relief until the state entered into an agreement with Sayre and Bradford county to improve that Thoroughfare. The work was performed by Warren Brothers Construction company of Boston and afterwards Keystone avenue was one of the best if not the best road in this section of country. West Sayre was highly pleased of that part of town and gave expression to that pleasure at the celebration.
The Evening Times reported the next day that the celebration of the opening of Keystone avenue for traffic was held in West Sayre last evening and the event proved to be more successful that those who planned it had expected.
The celebration opened with a parade that started from Hayden’s corners moved northward on Keystone avenue to Stevenson street, then southward on Keystone avenue and Main street to Pine street in Athens and then back to West Sayre. The parade was led by Ray Nobles, chief of police of Sayre, who had as his guests R. J. Mulligan, chief of police of Athens and Charles E. Gridley, chief of police of Waverly. Behind the police heads marched the Waverly band. Then followed many persons in masquerade. The Central Station Fire Company, the Howard Elmer Hose Company and the J. E. Wheelock Hose Company were in line with their motor fire trucks. Then came a lot of attractively decorated automobiles.
The parade was witnessed by hundreds of persons. The original plan was to award two prizes for fantastic costumes one to a boy and one to a girl. Accordingly, a prize was awarded to “Mary Jane and Charles Chaplin”. Each received $1. Then it was found that the prizes had been won by two girls for “Mary Jane” was Donna Jennings and “Charles Chaplin” was Norma Schomo. A prize of $2.50 was awarded to Daniel Stark who appeared as the “Devil.”
The celebration did not cease when the parade was at an end. A bonfire was started at the corner of Keystone avenue and Madison street and dead grass caught fire. It was feared that nearby buildings would be burned so at 9:05 o’clock the fire alarm sounded. A line of hose was laid by the department, water was played on the fire and that put an end to the successful celebration.
On November 9, 1920 it was announced that the final inspection of the improvements made to Keystone avenue would be made Friday November 12, beginning at 10 o’clock and the borough would participate according to a decision reached at a meeting of the Sayre Borough Council Monday November 8, 1920.
H. H. Mercereau, secretary of the council said that representatives of the state highway department would make the final inspection and suggested that as Sayre is to pay for a part of the work, the borough should be represented. Sayre’s part amounted to $49,000 ($675,303 in 2021), said Mr. Mercereau. Bradford county was also responsible for a portion of the cost of improving the road and Mr. Mercereau reported that thus far only between $400 and $500 had been received from the county. Councilman Hunter said there are “crooks and humps” in the new pavement and thought Sayre should be represented at the final inspection. The council instructed N. F. Walker, the borough engineer and Dr. C. M. Hunter, chairman of the finance committee to be present at the inspection.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
