Editor,
Shame, shame on those flag-waving, supposedly patriotic citizens of our beloved country who stormed the citadel of democracy in an attempt to force their will on the American people. Anyone, and I mean everyone who would support such a shocking, wrong headed mob action should hang his or her head and slink away.
Certainly not something to be proud of. You are doing a disservice to all law abiding citizens, to members of Congress who you helped elect, and to the incoming President, whose chief transgression was to get elected by the citizenry of the country. It’s incomprehensible that “We The People” are now to be subjected to mob rule.
Our President, who has been fanning the flames for four years, and his minions who have failed to reel him in when their sworn duty is to protect the Constitution and act for the good of the people, are complicit in this, as are those among us who encourage such actions as we witnessed in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Hopefully, I will not be around to experience the total destruction of the country I have loved and served. God Bless our Republic.
John Simonds
Sayre
