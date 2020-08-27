Editor,
Looking at Joe Biden’s wish list makes you wonder how could a rational person come up with such radical ideas. I know he has had a lot of help as he campaigns from his bunker in Delaware.
I would guess he will live in the basement of the White House should he win and the Obama/Clinton people that flock back to Washington will let him know what to do next. That’s along with Bernie, AOC and the squad. I’m sure they can get a teleprompter in the basement.
Apparently he doesn’t say much except what he is told on the teleprompter. No questions from the media. The media won’t need to camp out on the south lawn when he goes to the helicopter. I would think he would be able to get the debate commission to allow him to use a teleprompter during the debates, so his handlers could get the answers out to him in a timely manner at the podium.
He wants to get rid of those cages that the Obama/Biden administration built for the illegal immigrant children and they excoriated Trump over. He will police the southern border with technology, though again their administration didn’t do much about that.
He will buy American, gee where did that idea come from, as it sounds familiar. Of course he wants to give free health care to illegal immigrants, and where was he proposing that in the eight years he served as VP. How about free college, I think I want to go to Harvard. After almost 50 years in government he has some novel ideas with no way to pay for it.
He panders to any group he talks to over the teleprompter or written notes and recently told a small crowd of Muslims that the Islamic religion should be taught in the public schools. Of course, the border fence stops on day one. He would like to make the 11 million or so illegal immigrants in the country citizens and give them free medical care, and of course the right to vote.
Hillary and the crowd are already lining up to make a comeback. The Clinton Foundation may not be dead after all. He will get to pick a couple very liberal Supreme Court justices and they will have to pledge to support Roe v. Wade.
Joe says he will be the country’s moral leader. He claims to be a practicing Catholic. He just believes the church is behind the times and he hopes it will catch up to his version. Abortion for any reason up until a baby is born has to be in the Bible somewhere as well as a number of liberal positions that aren’t very biblical. He has been denied communion in some Catholic churches. Keep practicing Joe and the church will catch up to you.
Joe wants to propose a 2 trillion dollar investment in clean energy. His plan would urgently reduce fossil fuel consumption to combat climate change. He will also rejoin the Paris climate control agreement on day one and your gasoline, fuel oil, and electric will immediately go up. He wants power plants to be emission free by 2035. No fossil fuel generation.
He is also proposing 100% clean energy by 2035. You can guess what your energy bills will be then. All those people let go by the fossil fuel corporations can easily find jobs building and servicing the new solar farms and wind turbines. If you have a large corn field, consider converting it to a solar farm.
By the way the Trump tax cuts will be gotten rid of and you will gladly pay more. The individual mandate that Trump got rid of in Obamacare will be reinstated to squeeze more money from anyone that doesn’t have health insurance.
Beto will be there to confiscate your AR-15s that are used in 1% of mass shootings. Don’t worry about law and order, the riots will stop on day one. The Democrats and the mainstream media don’t see any rioting anyway. It is only on Fox News.
The New York Times headline was that Biden has picked the pragmatic moderate Kamala Harris to run with him as his vice president. I think pragmatic moderate is not the term most people would call a Democrat politician from San Francisco.
It is time to get rid of the 30–40 year politicians that have found a way to get rich on a congressional salary and get some new blood into the new congress. The dinosaurs have to go. Both parties. Maker sure you vote Nov. 3.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
