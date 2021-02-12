In 1962 when the Walt Disney film “Big Red” was being shown for a second run at the Capital Theater in Waverly the local papers were full of the story of a former Athenian, Jim Kjelgaard the author of the famous dog novel on which the Disney film was based.
Kjelgaard who died in 1959 was one of the nations top-selling outdoor adventure writers.
The Disney movie was advertised as an action-packed boy-dog feature to be shown for five days and was in color.
Famous for action-filled stories about hunting, fishing and wild animals and dogs, Jim wrote “Big Red” from memories of life with his parents at Elk Run, near Galeton, Potter County.
“Big Red” was billed as the superb story of a boy’s love for a grand champion Irish setter, told with warmth and affection and packed with exciting action.
Jim Kjelgaard grew up on a mountain farm in the famous Black Forest region of Pennsylvania. Here, surrounded by game trails and trout streams, he and his four brothers lived a rugged outdoor life and grew up wise in the ways of the woods. His brother John resided in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Henry in Athens, Robert in Endicott and Winfield in Boston. A sister Betty Kjelgaard resided in Ithaca where she was employed as editor of a Cornell University Journal.
Not until he had been a laborer, teamster, factory worker, plumber’s assistant and surveyor’s apprentice did Jim turn to writing.
Born in New York City December 5, 1910, Jim was educated in Galeton and following his high school graduation entered Syracuse University for one year.
His three books, “Big Red.” “Irish Red.” And “Outlaw Red” were combined by Disney to enable the public to better know and understand the true meaning of “Big Red.” “Irish Red,” who was the son of “Big Red,” was the sequel to the best-seller.
Jim’s first story was sold to “Fur, Fish and Game Magazine” which he wrote at the age of 20 years. For this he received a year’s subscription to the magazine.
Prior to his death in 1959 Jim had written 35 books. Two of his books were published after his death.
In 1960, Boy’s Life magazine’s Dodd Mead writing award was posthumously awarded Jim. Judges agreed the award should be given to the writer who had won the affection and esteem of many boys over many years for his fine and understanding books.
The award was given for Jim’s writing in the field of books for boys and was given during the 1960 Golden Jubilee of the Boy Scouts of America. Jim was a great friend and interpreter of boys and a great outdoorsman who worked informally with hundreds of scouts.
To mark the award his appealing and amusing story. “Ulysses and His Woodland Zoo” was serialized in Boys’ Life magazine during the summer of 1960.
“His most popular book “Big Red” was bought by Walt Disney and was produced in Hollywood in a series of six-television programs on the “Walt Disney Show.”
His wife the former Edna Dressen, a newspaper woman in Milwaukee, finished his last book from notes she found after his death.
Jim Kjelgaard’s parents Dr. Carroll W. and Berths “Betty” Hoffman Kjelgaard moved to Athens in 1936 from Galeton, PA. His father was a physician and practiced in Athens for 20 years. The Kjelgaard’s lived at 114 South Main street. Jim lived with his parents for 4 years until he left for Milwaukee in about 1940.
Dr. C. W. Kjelgaard joined the two other members of his family in the literary field in 1949 his first story entitled “The Puppy that refused to die” was published in Readers Digest. The story dealt with the true experience in his early days of practice.
“It took Jim only four months to write “Big Red,” said his sister Betty, an author in her own right. He wrote “Big Red” in 1944 and Holiday House published it one year later. Since that time, it has sold hundreds of thousands of copies.
“Big Red” was the family pet. “ Betty related. “Jim would start his working day at 8 o’clock in the morning. I have seen him finish a short story by noon and have it in the afternoon mail,” she said.
Dr. Carroll Kjelgaard was born in Canton., PA the son of John and Julia Champney Kjelgaard. John was a native of Denmark.
Dr. and Mrs. Carroll Kjelgaard are buried in Tioga Point cemetery in Athens. Jim is buried in Phoenix, AZ.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.