In my collection of things Sayre, I have a program from 1943 when the Sayre Rotary Club presented Rubinoff and his Violin with Makofka Alexander pianist in a recital of Popular Music. For the benefit of the Sayre Canteen at the Sayre High school Auditorium Friday March 5, 1943.
According to the program Dave Rubinoff received his early musical education at the Warsaw Royal Conservatory in Russia and came to this country as a boy prodigy.
America soon proclaimed him as a virtuoso gifted with a genius for original arrangements. Steering a middle course between popular and the classics, he has won the multitudes to an appreciation of the violin and orchestral music. On the one hand, he has lifted popular music to hitherto unknown levels of beauty and artistic expression. On the other, he has recreated the appeal of the classics by interpreting their subtle harmonies in the idiom and tempo of modern living.
Rubinoff performed with the leading symphonies of the country, both as soloist and conductor, which has brought him fame and he now enjoys a place all his own in musical America. In Chicago he established a world record for attendance (225,000) at Grand Park with the Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra.
Rubinoff’s Stradivarius Violin was considered one of the most precious instruments in the world, the Stradivarius Violin was insured for $100,000.
Satisfying a life-long ambition, Rubinoff acquired the “Strad” after searching for several years. He had tested many old and valuable violins, placed at his disposal by music dealers and collectors, but none were just right. The Romanoff-Stradivarius, as it was known, sent him into raptures.
Made in 1731 by Antonio Stradivari in Cremona, Italy, the instrument in time passed into the hands of Romanoff’s, the reigning family of Russia until the revolution. It disappeared during that time of stress but turned up later in Paris in the possession of a former Russian prince who had taken the valuable instrument with him when he fled from the country.
The violin bore the elaborately engraved and bejeweled coat of arms of the Romanoff family as well as the identification mark of Stradivari and the date. The instrument is of a deep brownish red luster, perfectly formed, and developed in all its intricate detail in a manner representative of the best work of the master.
The Sayre Evening Times reported on March 6 that before a capacity auditorium whose support netted the Sayre canteen at least $500, Dave Rubinoff last night presented a violin program at Sayre High School which enhanced his already great reputation on the concert stage.
Aptly combining the great classical music with some jazz classics, old favorites and a sprinkling of popular jive, the great violinist entertained one of the biggest crowds in Valley history for over an hour.
In addition, his accompanist, Makofka Alexander, played six piano selections which also were brilliant achievements musically.
Rubinoff who has despite over 30 years on the concert stage, kept himself out of the “long hair” musical class by continually reverting to jazz presentations, a style which he takes in stride, proved that his mastery of both types of music is exceptional.
The Tioga County war rationing board ruled that Waverly residents could drive their cars to the concert by David Rubinoff in Sayre because it was a benefit for the Sayre Canteen. The Bradford County board had ruled, however, that cars of Bradford countians could not be used for such purpose.
On Friday morning David Rubinoff took the Athens school students by storm in an appearance before a combined assembly of the students from all of the schools, playing three selections and a medley of some of the program to be presented that evening in the concert at Sayre. He also played for the students of Waverly and Sayre that afternoon.
The members of the Rotary club that made up the committee for the concert were, Donald Simmons, J. F. Kast and Sidney Kaye.
Sponsors listed in the program were; The Sayre Land Company, Wolf Furniture Company, Sayre Floral Company, Northern Pennsylvania Power Company, Bolich Brothers Hardware, Potters Appliances, Abe Stern, Hicks and Collins, Horn, Horn and Co, Sayre Perfection Laundry, R. C. Kolb Funeral Service, The First National Bank of Sayre, Valley Coal Company, Athens Dairy Company, Murrelle Printing Company Belle Knitting Corporation, J. H. Dimon, O.D., H. S. Fish, M.D., H. A. Hartung, G. Cp., J. M. Higgins, M.D., R; L. Stedge, M.D., J. F. Sudnick, Esq.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
