It was on a crisp, clear, sunshiny, dew-bedecked Saturday morning recently when I strolled forth from the front porch in the first stages of wakefulness, still in my blue and white plaid PSU pajamas and mismatched nondescript yellowish plaid robe, with my faithful dog straining at her leash to chase a squirrel across the front lawn. Together we lurched down the driveway past the smaller of the two vehicles parked there, both of us in full voice, Maizie cursing the terrified, fleeing tree rat; I, in my turn, giving a few well chosen pleasantries aimed at the Sheltie’s head.
At the end of the driveway a pair of massive, unkempt bushes set as they have for over forty years, guarding the approach to El Rancho Davis. Untold generations of creepy, crawly Things have risen and passed into history among the foliage of those two sentries. Things have evolved into bigger, fiercer Things in there, in the dark and relative cool of the dense cover, unnoticed and unnamed, but always plotting and ever hungry.
In my innocence of such things, I stood breathing deeply the fresh air of a near-Autumn morn, when my eyes were drawn to the dew-painted artistry of Mother Nature draped in profusion across the outer greenery of the two bushes. I stopped counting when I crossed the three hundred mark…spider webs are the architectural engineering wonders of the critter world. It seems every arachnid is born with a degree in that field already in hand. It also seems that every one of them has at least a summer home in one or the other of those two bushes. The alternative explanation is that there is a single spider running a trap line of hundreds of mini-webs like an old fur trader, all of them glistening in the early morning sun.
I’ve taken you through all of that to bring you to this: the Spiders of Autumn are upon us. The bigger, fiercer Things I mentioned above have taken it upon themselves, as their ancestors before them, to lay night-time siege on the Great House of El Rancho.
It has become a near-impossibility to leave through either front or rear door without feeling a strand of spider silk across arms or face, the latter resulting in some of the most rapid fire, spastic head-thrashing, arm waving maneuvers ever caught on film. Usually accompanied by a spate of bitter invective; and followed by several minutes of continuous body search, trying to find the monstrosity that surely must be lurking somewhere in my hair.
Having not found the venom-drooling mega-spider of death, I feign an appearance of calm as I follow the lovely Maizie into the darkness for one of her “I really gotta go, bad!” forays…ventures that almost invariably consist of her standing at the far end of her retractable leash, sniffing air and barking pointlessly at nothing whatever. Having satisfied herself that nothing is going to get her from one direction, she spins and trots off briskly in the opposite direction, leading me on a path that carries me under a corner of the roof that is a favorite spot for a new-every-night web that spans the width of the driveway to anchor itself to the side view mirror of the less used family car. This spider is the Frank Lloyd Wright of arachnids. Every night he creates an awe inspiring death trap. I’ve seen them back lit on rare occasions, but usually I blunder into them right at face level and wind up with the entire thing wrapped around my head, knowing he’s on me…maybe biding his time on the back of my robe, for a chance later to make a rush at my jugular vein. It has happened so often, I’ve come to realize it’s just a game for the foul beast, who no doubt squats menacingly in the blackness of night at the edge of the rain gutter, venom dripping from his deadly fangs as he laughs at the foolish man-thing, dancing wildly and tearing at the silken blanket encasing its head.
I am happy to announce the awakening of a slumbering giant—my Super Hero alter ego, the Great and Wondrous Slipperman, Slayer of Spiders and Keeper of the Peace! Slipperman has had a quiet summer, but the evils of Autumn have summoned him forth to do battle with his archenemies.
The above paragraph, and the account that follows, describe the events of the first full evening of the Fall of the year. Maizie and I had decided to try our luck not long before sunset, and while she explored the front yard for a likely spot my gaze went back toward the front porch. Instant adrenalin rush as I caught sight of a mega-spider of death about the size of a catcher’s mitt leaving the edge of the porch roof on a strand of silk that he had already set, about ten feet out into the yard. This was going to be a gigantic trap for some unsuspecting little creature, maybe a fawn or a skunk or a Sheltie. I watched, fascinated, as the monster casually traveled along his first strand, trailing a second as he went. As luck would have it, Maizie had accomplished what she was there for and trotted happily toward me, oblivious to my concentration on the hideous eight-legged killer setting his trap.
In her ignorance of the situation, she plowed through the anchor strand, leaving our potential tormentor scrambling for a place to go. I’m fairly sure I heard a tiny, very nasty voice saying bad things about dogs as the catcher’s mitt dropped purposefully straight down to the grass nearly at my feet. Slipperman was prepared, Mighty Right Slipper already in hand, for the instant the beast hit terra firma. The pitched battle teetered on a knife’s edge as slipper blows rained down furiously and poisoned fangs flashed amid spider snarls, the frenzied dog barking and prancing on the outer edges of the fray. And then it was over. A silence descended upon the scene as the battle-worn Mighty Right Slipper hung limply in Slipperman’s fist and the dog circled , nose to the ground, looking, no doubt, to see if there was anything edible on the battlefield.
The war is on…the battle for supremacy of El Rancho Davis promises to be a months-long struggle while the mega-spiders of death try to force entry as the season of cold approaches.
