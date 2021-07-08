Grateful for local churches
There are many churches around that freely give us good food and offer us help. It’s a real blessing to many of us. I wonder why folks don’t want to go back to church and thank God for these blessings and all the dear wonderful people who freely work so hard to help us.
Roads before fire truck
I’m a Sayre resident. How about, instead of paying $1.2 million for a fire truck we don’t need, we put some of the money into these roads before we lose somebody’s car in one of these pot holes.
Old building concern
The buildings in downtown Waverly that border the railroad tracks should have an outside agency inspect them — their structural integrity. Safety first.
Response to grease
Putting grease in a jar and throwing it away is not the answer. Recycle the glass. Have a water treatment plant that works.
Once upon a time ...
Once upon a time, the property owners south of the Elmira Street railroad crossing were happy and felt safe. Now they see police vehicles lined up the street once a month.
UFOs
When Satan rebelled against God, he was confined to stay in the atmosphere of Earth. What they’re saying on UFOs is deception.
A true Christian
A true Christian doesn’t criticize another’s religious beliefs.
Will we ever learn?
You have to wonder when this country will ever learn. All those lives lost; all those years in Afghanistan and now the Talaban is going to sweep back in and take over where they left off. All those years in Vietnam; all those lives lost and when we pulled out they all went in. Hanoi fell and the North Vietnamese took over. You just never learn, United States, that you can’t be policing the world. It doesn’t work that way. You can’t have a presence continually throughout the world. We need to worry about ourselves.
Fireworks
1. Saturday, July 3 listening to the idiot’s delight of the fireworks going off. My dog is petrified. I see no reason why these are not outlawed and just have the town’s show. That would be enough.
2. The borough sponsored fireworks that were nice and not terribly loud. Well, it’s long after that, well past 10 o’clock, and they’re still going off all over the Valley. Ridiculous. Feels like we’re living in a third-world country. People run from this type of thing and we’re having to endure it. Enough is enough.
Prices
Where do the people selling houses and cars come up with their prices? That kind of money ain’t around here no more.
Please get vaccinated
As of 7/2/21, Bradford County remains in the bottom 5 counties in the State of Pennsylvania in terms of vaccination rates. With the new COVID variant circulating, please get vaccinated as we don’t want to return to full masking, public shutdowns and most importantly, to family members dying.
Does character matter?
Bradford County Republicans: Does character matter to you anymore when selecting candidates for office? First, former DA Salsman pleads guilty to Sexual Abuse of women and now Coroner Carman is caught soliciting a meeting with a perceived minor. Republicans continue to embarrass the fine people of this County in the eyes of the State.
