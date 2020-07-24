I recently read one of the funniest Facebook posts I’ve run across in some time: “Triscuit crackers are the perfect snack for anyone who has had the desire to eat wicker furniture.” Since a commenter on this comical attack on my favorite snack thingy is a long time Facebook colleague and friend, I immediately contacted him for permission to reproduce it here, with attribution. He agreed, saying it would be nice to see something written about him that wasn’t in reference to a “cranky old man.” Then he added something about trisket slivers poking holes in the roof of your mouth and the blood from those wounds enhancing the taste of them, and that he would rather eat a 2X4 than a triscuit. Saying something nice now becomes a bit more difficult, but I’ll try: Wayne Blakeman isn’t a cranky old man. He’s a year younger than I am.
How’d I do, Wayne?
Truth is, Triscuits are little more than desiccated Shredded Wheat biscuits, and after years of that being good enough, someone at Triscuit headquarters decided, “Let’s do something new! Let’s start making flavored Triscuits!” Why? Why try to expand on perfection? Can they be “perfecter”? If I wanted Tomato Basil Triscuits, or Garlic Olive Oil Triscuits, couldn’t I just rummage through my cupboards and veggie crisper drawers in the fridge? Does EVERYONE need to have their own special Triscuit?
This crucial question naturally pulled my inquiring mind in several directions at once. For example: the humble but perfect all-American hamburger/cheeseburger. Why in the name of all that’s holy do we have to “special order” a plain old cheeseburger or hamburger? Whose idea was it that a wad of ghastly pickle slices and nearly microscopic onion bits are essential parts of a no-ham-involved hamburger? If I wanted a sweaty fistful of shredded lettuce-like crepe streamers clinging to — and hanging out of — my burger bun, shouldn’t I be allowed to request it, rather than be made to spend ten minutes plucking limp greenery off the meat and the inside of the bun if I DIDN’T want it? As my dear old Dad said the first time he encountered one of these modern day delicacies...and handed it back... “If I wanted a salad I’d ask for it on the side.” The vacant-eyed, drooling stare of the high school kid at the counter was priceless. Poor kid had nary a clue what to do.
The same chain emporium and dozens like it, have also corrupted the sanctity of a simple cup of coffee. Hot and Black...that’s all that was ever needed. That and a half-pint-sized aluminum pitcher of regular old every-day cream or milk covered the makings of a good cuppa joe. Sugar was on the table if you wanted it.
Now...well... fasten your seat belt! Five kinds of artificial sweetener—-FIVE! Would you like a, oh I don’t know...a caramel swirl macchiato, skinny, with froth or a dollop of whipped cream (that never changes its shape, no matter how long you nurse this disaster along?) What the heck is a frappe, and how do you pronounce it: Frayp, or Frap (like flap) or Fra-pay, as opposed to a macchiato, as opposed to a peppermint decaf frothy espresso with chocolate drizzle? Who really wants that crap? And why is iced coffee more expensive than hot coffee? You get less coffee and the ice is free. I want answers!
Speaking of beverages, how about this for corruption of the natural order of things: I was in a restaurant recently, I don’t remember which one or where, and I was killing time reading every word on the menu as I waited for a waiter to notice I was there. A list of things to drink included all the usual suspects, coffee, hot tea, iced tea, soft drinks and bottled water. Want to guess which was the priciest? Spoiler alert: it was the bottled water! Five bucks for a bottle of water! Well, it DID say it was premium bottled water. It’s Water! Rinse out a beer glass and pour me some from the spigot. Five Bucks! You’ve got to be kidding me! I’d rather go outside and stand in the rain with an unwashed glass while my meal is being prepared. I could probably fill it twice before my cranberry and feta cheese-infused, hickory smoked bacon-wrapped, with guacamole and dill pickle, triple burger with “our special sauce” arrives at the table on a two-man fork lift with endless (and tasteless) steak fries.
Can you tell me why organically grown foods are more expensive? Can’t I do that in my own back yard? I promise not to add preservatives and synthetic vitamins or red dye number 651. Doesn’t that make my garden organic...and my food less expensive? Is it the fancy plastic packaging or the clearly designated label declaring “Organic” that jacks up the price? Do they taste better, or even different? Will I become the Adonis I’ve always wanted to be on a steady diet of that stuff? I suspect not.
And in conclusion...if you have a stash of lumber set aside in your shed, with an eye toward building something enduring, count your 2X4’s every day. Wayne Blakeman may be out foraging for a snack.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
