As we reach the end of Black History Month, I feel compelled to share my thoughts on a man named John W. Jones.
As a local student, I was exposed to the rich histories of Stephen Foster, General Sullivan, Marie Antoinette (who didn’t even make it here!), and of course the all-encompassing railroad. But, somehow the life of Mr. Jones seemed to slip past. I was well into adulthood when my friend Bernie Edwards inquired if I knew of John W. Jones. I told him no, but remedying that fact was the beginning of my fascination with Mr. Jones. I do owe Bernie a great deal of gratitude.
I will refrain from attempting to retell Mr. Jones’s story in its entirety as I would do it no justice. The folks at the John W. Jones Museum on Davis St. in Elmira have put in the actual work to do just that, and I implore anyone who wishes to engage more deeply with his life to visit that institution either in person (when appropriate) or online (whenever), and please, make a donation as well.
I often find myself imaging vignettes of Mr. Jones’s life as if it were a Hollywood film. His escape from slavery in Virginia: the cover of darkness, potential slave catchers, the close calls. His choice to stop in Elmira rather than continue on to Canada. His tireless work ethic and efforts with the First Baptist Church to build a life in Elmira as a free black man years before the century-defining Civil War even took place. Volumes of stories are written on his work with the Underground Railroad, where he conducted the escapes to freedom of some 800 enslaved people according to the Underground Railroad Education Center.
Mr. Jones’s most famous exploit may be his solemn efforts to bury and archive almost 3,000 Confederate prisoners of war in Woodlawn Cemetery — burying with dignity the men who fought to keep people like him enslaved. The 1955 edition of The Funk and Wagnalls New Practical Standard Dictionary, Britannica World Language Edition uses a very specific phrase to describe those perished souls — grateful dead.
Stated as, “the motif of a cycle of folk tales which begin with the hero coming upon a group of people ill-treating or refusing to bury the corpse of a man who had died without paying his debts. He gives his last penny, either to pay the man’s debts or to give him a decent burial. Within a few hours he meets with a travelling companion who aids him in some impossible task, gets him a fortune or saves his life. The story ends with the companion disclosing himself as the man whose corpse the hero had befriended.”
To this end, I must submit that John W. Jones is forever a friend to a legion of the grateful dead.
Now, to the reason I’m writing today. Have you ever heard the question asked, “If you could witness one event in history, what would it be and why?” Prior to this year, my response was to attend the events at Watkins Glen on July 27th-29th, 1973.
My answer has now changed. During this period of interest in Mr. Jones, I often wondered if he ever met Mark Twain? The dates in which they were in Elmira seemingly matched up. These were certainly men of the town. It just seemed to make sense that they would at some point have entertained one another’s company. Thanks to several historians at Elmira College’s Center for Mark Twain Studies, I finally learned the answer — yes, they did.
According to an 1896 letter from Susan Crane, Twain’s sister-in-law, she brokered a meeting sometime in the summer of 1888 in Elmira between John W. Jones and Twain himself. Both older gentlemen then, Twain was at that point evolved into the author who satirized the history of slavery and revealed the ongoing scourge of racism in America with his acerbic wit.
While positioned as a conversation about a possible biography, Twain famously “took no notes and was unwilling to make any use of (Jones’s story), because he said it should only be told in Mr Jones (sic) language.”
Without any record of the conversation, I must say, if I could witness any event in history, I would choose to be in that room in Elmira. Listening to the unknown conversation between two of the finest examples of living history in our area at the time.
Bill Bustin
Ithaca
