We live in strange times, but we are nothing if not an adaptable species. Necessity has always been the mother of invention, and our need to endure a national crisis has served to verify our collective ability to prevail over the most difficult of circumstances. I’ll come back to that thought..or at least, I hope to. I can’t always rely on my own mental processes to come back around to my original point. I’ve already sat here, staring blankly at this screen with a line of drool hanging from my lower lip for a half hour, wondering what’s supposed to come next.
And...I’ve finally hit upon it! The set-up for writing wasn’t complete. I have corrected that by supplying myself with snackage close at hand to stimulate a bit--a tiny bit--of brain activity.
Amazing, what a mouthful of M&Ms can do for clear-headed literary brilliance! Necessity springs into action.
Going back more than six decades, I can conjur traumatizing memories of my sister, all of 8 years old, inventing The Fist to accomplish the necessity of threatening to beat me, a cowering little tyke of 6 years, to a bloody pulp unless I “volunteered” to give her half of my weekly allowance to be added to her own stash.
By the time I was 8 ½ (being ½ made you feel older) I found it necessary to throw my 3rd grade teacher under the bus to cover my own idiot-child version of Robert Fulton failing in his first attempt to build a steamboat because he had used an airplane engine that didn’t work under water. “But Dad, that’s what she told us!” Yes, folks, I was really that stupid!
And I had the gall to be appalled that my father didn’t fall for my clever misdirection at all.
I got no better at invention just a few years down the road...seventh/eighth grade football practice: I was not much good at the sport (I wasn’t much bigger than a blackboard eraser, and just as soft), and would have created a non-contact version of it if I could, but at the moment in question we were involved in a particularly brutal one-on-one drill, running backs vs defensive linemen. It hurt. Cleverly, I let about three guys step around me in line after my first trip through knocked me nearly senseless. Coach Conroy caught on, called me to the front of the line and stood behind me. “Davis, what’s this yellowish streak that looks like it goes down your back?” Necessity is the mother of invention…”Oh, that. I had jaundice when I was a little kid, and it changed the color of my skin a little bit.” How Coach Conroy kept from collapsing into hysterical laughter is a mystery to this day. The next six one-on-ones were me against six really mean linemen.
At length I learned that honesty held much more reward, and way less humiliation, than pure invention, but it was a painful process; and it was not without its own set of inherent hazards. But, as noted above, we are an adaptable lot. And so, alone or as a collective, we progress.
In today’s world, a healthy dose of inconvenience can be countered with empathy (we really ARE all in this together), understanding, common sense, selflessness, and an equally healthy dose of humor.
If you haven’t seen Dave Keeler’s video called “The Corona Waltz” online, you really need to look it up. Yes, this pandemic is truly a big deal, but sinking into a state of panic and desperation, or fueling that fire with never ending negativity, is not a worthy reaction. Dave has done us all a great service, and done it with tongue firmly planted in cheek.
The Greatest Generation consisted of millions of men and women, mostly in their late teens and into their 30’s, who stood together to confront a worldwide pandemic of philosophical and military madness. We, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, are confronted with a pandemic of a different nature. Countless millions are fighting this fight with the same selfless determination to eradicate a mindless foe, risking their very lives to win out in the end.
Necessity is, in every sense, the mother of invention for all of us. Adapting to a new, much more restrictive way of life for the short term, is the right, reasonable thing to do. Whining, protesting a short term loss of doing whatever the heck we want to (why should I have to give up a freedom for the sake of others?) isn’t brave or clever. It’s nothing more than spoiled brat behavior that highlights an “I’m more important than anyone else” mentality.
No virus ever registered as Democrat or Republican. In fact, there’s evidence that blind Party affiliation is a pernicious disease in itself...but that’s just my own jaundiced view on the matter.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
