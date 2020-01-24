Editor,
Governor Cuomo has recently announced financial support ($349,697) for the Waverly School District. These dollars will be used to provide early childhood programs for 3-and-4 year olds thereby giving many youngsters a better chance at student success in their later academic career.
It was a critical step as study after study shows that early intervention is the best medicine to promote a positive outcome later in life. My hat is off to the Governor and the Waverly School District.
Marty Borko
Waverly
