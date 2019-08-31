What follows here is a tale from the archives of my pitiful attempts to be a do-it-yourselfer. A few words have been tidied up for polite society, but mostly this is just as I posted it on social media three years ago:
“Back in the day, not so very long ago, I worked as a service advisor at a Honda dealership. There was never a time when I was allowed to handle even the simplest of tools, because—I openly admit—I am incredibly incompetent with anything automotive hanging in the balance. My strength lay in my ability to communicate with customers. There wasn’t, but there should have been, a sign proclaiming “DON’T LET LLOYD TOUCH THE TOOLS.” I did, however, pick up the teensiest, tiniest bit of knowledge along the way. I could, for example, read the cap on the washer fluid reservoir, or the coolant reservoir, or the power steering fluid reservoir. Pouring the right stuff into those containers, however, was left to the experts.
All of this brings me to the current situation…I drive a lovely Nissan Murano now, and it has developed a power steering fluid leak, for which I have stepped up, put on my macho mechanic skivvies and addressed the problem here in the privacy of my driveway. Having already mastered the fluids section of the Wal Mart automotive center, I can find the right stuff unerringly as I nurse things along until such time as I cave and have the dealer order the outrageously expensive, needed part…which by the way will require hours of labor dismantling every darned thing under the hood, just to get at it. Of course.
This morning, with the engine completely cold (I learned that was important by paying attention at the Honda shop) I popped the hood, feeling pretty good about knowing what I was about. Now…Nissan has decided, in their immense wisdom, to put a snap-on lid on the power steering fluid reservoir, and I’ve mastered the technique required to snap it off and set it safely out of the way. But on this morning, with warm sunshine, a gentle breeze, birds singing their morning songs…on this morning that stupid lid decided to fight me, clinging with all its malevolent strength to its plastic mooring. Well…let me tell you…I was in no frame of mind to lose this battle, so I summoned all my upper body gusto, focused it on a single point, and tore that sucker off the container like a man possessed, only to have it pop straight up out of my grip, ricochet off the underside of the open hood, and plunge immediately through my grasping fingers, perform a reverse double somersault with two and a half twists, and nestle comfortably, directly between the engine and whatever that unyielding thingy-doodle is next to it. This narrow gap has been precisely measured by Nissan engineers to fit an edge-first dropped reservoir cap just out of reach of any tool known to man (which doesn’t really matter in this case because I have no useful tools.) What would be the point?
Down but not out, by Gah! My mind quickly inventoried possibilities among items in my kitchen (even if there HAD been a useful tool in the garage, I would never have found it, trust me.) Grille tongs and grille fork…one of those will do the trick for sure. I went with the tongs first, but the only way into the narrow space was by slipping them over an air conditioning hose, rendering it impossible to close them on any target at all. The long-handled fork would have to do. I slipped it surgically into the playing field with one hand, holding a flashlight in the other so I could see into the crevasse…CONTACT! Said contact instantly knocked the lid deeper into the nether reaches of automotive Hell, where it dropped into a wider opening, flat on its back, onto a sizeable rubber belt, a serpentine loop whose function I couldn’t have guessed in an open-book test. I actually considered firing up the engine to see if that would prompt the lid to spit itself off onto the ground, but thought better of it, knowing my own penchant for making horrible mechanical decisions. I had visions of the blasted thing grinding into the flywheel, or whatever that toothy thing is called, shredding the belt and blowing hundreds of pounds of motor through both my face and the car’s hood into a rocket-like trajectory that would culminate in a crash through the house roof on re-entry. I’m left at this point with a quandary…the grille fork doesn’t fit down through the gap to the belt, but I can see driveway underneath the reposing cap.
I’ve got long metal marshmallow forks in the kitchen! YESSS!
Strutting with a swagger born of false confidence, I return to the scene, light the crevasse with my trusty flashlight, make a precision insertion with the S’mores-aid and hear the gentle “tink!” of plastic touching down on blacktop. A simple matter of scooping the lid out from under the car, snapping it firmly in place…and then, in my moment of triumph (“DON’T LET LLOYD TOUCH THE TOOLS”, my butt!), remembering…I forgot to fill the reservoir with fluid…*sigh*”
