According to a series of articles in the Towanda Daily Review in January 1921. Thousands of dollars worth of diamonds and other personal property was stolen from the apartment occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Harry E. Schlegel on the third floor of the National Bank building at the corner of Lockhart and Desmond streets some time Sunday January 16. The burglary was discovered early January 18. The police conducted an investigation starting at the time of discovery. A squad of detectives from Binghamton and two fingerprint experts from Wyoming joined the search as well.
Mr. and Mrs. Schlegel. Left on a trip to New York City the latter part of the week before the robbery. Realizing and fearing the extent of the crime wave in the metropolis they left jewels consisting mostly of diamonds, locked in a safety box in their apartment. Upon their return the afternoon of January 17 they found the room in apparently the same shape and condition as when they left. The small box, however, was found pried open and its contents missing. A large amount of other valuable personal property stored in a spare room was likewise gone.
The police were notified. After a thorough investigation, the Perrine detective agency at Binghamton was called into the case. They worked all day and two fingerprint experts from the state constabulary headquarters at Wyoming came to Sayre and joined the investigation. Mr. Perrine, head of the detective bureau, also came to Sayre and took personal charge of the investigation. At midnight a force consisting of Chief Perrine, Captain Shea of the detective bureau and formerly of the Binghamton police force, the two fingerprint experts, County Detective F. E. Seager, and District Attorney William Schrier were at work. In Waverly three suspects were taken into custody and brought to the village hall in that place.
After a grilling examination, the men were released. The officers expected to examine several men in South Waverly and Sayre during the night. Both Chief Perrine his assistant Captain Shea, and the fingerprint experts made thorough examinations of the Schlegel apartment. They were of the belief that the place was entered by use of a master key. No trace of forcible entry through windows of the place facing on an alleyway leading to Lockhart street, showed signs of having been opened. The furnishings of the room had not been disturbed and everything in order. The only clue upon which the officers had to work were many fingerprints on the glass on the rear windows and on the door, serving as an entrance to the place on Lockhart street.
Vivid pictures of the prints were secured by the experts. Suspects taken in were asked to produce their fingerprints for comparison with those photographed. The officers believed that several persons were involved in the crime. They likewise believed that the persons committing the crime were well acquainted with the place and knew that Mr. and Mrs. Schlegel were away. The personal property stolen was such as would require two men and a vehicle to move it away.
Some footprints in the dust at the foot of the stairs leading to the apartment indicated that one of the persons had been stationed there as a lookout to command a view of the street in both directions.
Most of the personal property taken other than the jewels was in large bulky packages. These however could have been removed one at a time without the average person passing by taking notice. The value of the property was placed between $2,000 and $2,500. The largest loss was in the jewels. The diamonds taken amounted in value of thousands of dollars. Other jewels of less value were also missing.
On January 20, The Daily Review reported that the same persons who committed the Schlegel burglary were also implicated in the theft of $3,000 worth of furs from the R. D. Williams store on Lockhart street two months earlier.
According to a report given out by the police on January 19, the property stolen from the Schlegel apartment included jewelry and liquor. The jewelry included two diamond rings valued at $1500 each, and earrings valued at $300. The liquor stolen came from Mr. Schlegel’s private stock. Between twelve and fifteen cases each containing 12-quart bottles were taken and were valued at $2500. The total loss was estimated at $6000 (value in 2021 $80,559). The burglary was the largest in the history of Sayre. The police believed that the Bulky cases of liquor were lowered from the 3rd floor apartment to the alley below. They stated that the Williams theft was carried out in much the same manner.
On February 1, 1921, the Daily Review reported that Willard Ballard and Harry Englemeyer, both of Sayre were taken into custody by police officers at Warren, PA two weeks previously on suspicion of being bootleggers. Early the week before Englemeyer was turned over to the authorities at Olean, NY where he was wanted in the federal court. Ballard was held by the Warren officials until January 30. Both men admitted that they committed the Schlegel burglary. According to their confession they entered the Schlegel apartment in the Elmer building early Sunday morning, January 16, and removed the diamonds and 17 cases of whiskey. The liquor was stored in a cottage on the east bank of the Susquehanna river near Sayre.
On the following Monday morning they removed the liquor from the building and placed it in a large touring car. They rode directly to Olean, NY where the liquor was sold. The diamonds taken from the safety box in the apartment were disposed of in Elmira. Ballard was arraigned February 2 before Justice George Bonfoey on a charge of larceny.
I want to point out that there is no mention of the Sayre Police department in this article as the Sayre Borough Council fired their entire force in January 1921 that is a story for another article.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
