Geography lesson?
I’m responding to the person who suggested the foolish solution to our immigration problem with Venezuela would be to put them on busses, take them back down and drop them off down there. Every time they come across just take a busload down. I hope that the person understands that would take airfare, or a boatfare because Venezuela’s in the caribbean, not connected to the United States other than by the ocean.
Thanks for the memories
I’m sorry to see that Jim Collins is retiring from outdoor writing and will no longer have a column in (The Morning Times). I would to thank Jim for the memories, for all of the information that he gave us, all of the insight and all of the wonderful stories that he told in his columns. It was very much appreciated and enjoyed. Good luck, Jim in whatever you do and thanks again for the memories.
Simple solution
If people don’t want to get shot, why don’t they leave their guns at home.
South Waverly questions
1. Would someone from South Waverly please print in the newspaper what the new rules and regulations are for the recycling program that starts on May 3? It states a lot about the recycling, then it mentions garbage pick-up. Do you have to have garbage picked up by the RPM group? That’s not answered in the ad. We’d appreciate some more information on this. If you could just put it in the same paper, maybe we’ll pick it up.
2. I have a question for the South Waverly Borough Council. When the new recycle program starts in two weeks, can we still use our own garbage service? Please reply in the Morning Times.
Impressed with England
I’m watching the funeral and I’m very impressed that everyone did abide by the queen’s request that there were no crowds. I don’t see anyone complaining that it’s infringing on their liberties. No wonder a lot of foreign countries think that the Unites States is both arrogant and ignorant. I have to commend England for being very intelligent about COVID and considerate of the population.
Welcome back
Congratulations to the Morning Times for bringing Johnny Williams back to help report the news. He’s a very-well respected reporter.
Interesting vision
On Oct.1 of last year, Sayre Resident Janet Scott wrote a letter to the editor about the upcoming election. She was a prophet. Who knew it? She prophesied exactly what was going to happen in the letter. Her closing paragraph said “Maybe Trump needs to realize, if he loses, that his failure to lead has disappointed, disgusted, outraged, repulsed and simply fed-up people so they voted in person or by mail because they did not want him for another four years. NOT because there was fraud. The rest of the letter is pretty interesting as well, but that summarizes it. Janet Scott — vision of the future!
Oh, say can you see
Isn’t it nice to walk through Athens Borough and see all the discarded furniture and trash that’s being piled up. Very, very nice looking.
President Biden’s money?
Recently, President Biden freed up $86 million to house our new immigrants in motels and hotels. Where did he get the money? Why can’t Nancy Pelosi find money to house the 50,000 veterans living in tents on the streets in America? Many live near Pelosi’s home in San Francisco.
A lost generation?
Virtual schooling is not educationally equable to in-person instruction. The most adversely deprived of quality education are the underprivileged, the underachievers and the children of non-English speaking parents. The underprivileged students have limited or no access to computers. The underachievers need a more concentrated educational focus. Children from non-American nationals speaking homes tend to hear, speak, think and internalize in the language spoken in the home. This language barrier is surmountable through language education assistance programs for parents and children to master “the most valuable skill immigrants can acquire — America’s common tongue.” Pandering to the language preferences of immigrants merely perpetuates their verbal handicap and separation at the expense of our society. The implementation of bilingualism was a vast undertaking based on half-vast ideation and resulted in non-amalgamation of the quasi-invaders as well as an adverse impact on our economy. The remediation of the pandemic “loss of a year” of educational opportunity is possible only through continued and additional sacrifice by our dedicated educators. The intellect of the adversely effected generation is our greatest national asset. Our country’s best investment in the future is the quality education provided to all of our children by the parents, schools and communities. Efforts by our country’s allies to avert the tragedy of “the lost generation” should be considered and perhaps implemented.
Low-income housing
I wanted to write about the low income housing in this area for young folks and some older in their 50s. There is not much housing that is for low income people. It is too bad that someone couldn’t buy the trailers over by Sayre health care that were put up for the gas company and rent them to low income people.
Parking sign location
Can someone from Sayre Borough tell us if the new parking signs placed into the sidewalk on Hayden Street were placed there with the borough’s blessing. Anywhere from a third to a quarter of the sidewalk is now unusable to walkers, strollers, wheelchairs etc. due to the sign posts being drilled directly into the sidewalk.
Get your COVID vaccine
For the sake of your family, friends, and this great community — please get your COVID vaccine. There is an abundant supply and convenient locations to do so.
