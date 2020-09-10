Editor,
I agree wholeheartedly with John Carlin — letter to the Editor, Friday, August 28 — that every vote is important and we all should exercise our right to do so. I do not agree with his selection of the choices to be made, however.
This year’s election will be a choice between Democracy and Authoritarianism; between respecting the individual and using the highest office in the land to single out citizens for shame and scorn; between respect for the Constitution and willful rejection of it’s built-in checks and balances for our Democracy; between following the advice and council of respected leaders in science, medicine and diplomacy or trusting your gut feeling; between honesty and dishonesty; between empathy and equality for all or a tacit approval of the supremacy of one race over another and, finally, between ignoring the COVID-19 threat as something that will just go away or coming up with a comprehensive plan to control and eventually conquer this plague.
I have attached no names to these choices, you must do that on your own following your knowledge and principles before you cast your vote.
Be sure to vote.
Gene Retter
Sayre
