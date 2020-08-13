Editor,
There will be no football in the fall.
Why? You shouldn’t have to ask. In case you’ve been in a Rip Van Winkle sleep and just woke up — we’re in the middle of a pandemic.
And what do the experts tell us that we must do — wear masks, practice social distancing, wash our hands, avoid large gatherings (at last count as I recall there were 11 players on each side) and that’s not counting the other players and coaches on the sidelines plus the officials. I’d like to see the football formations that conform to these rules.
Let’s stop bemoaning the news that there will be no football or other contact sports in the fall and think of some solutions to the problem.
I misspoke — there will be football in the fall, but not as we know it — that is if we look for alternatives.
Take football for instance. The basics for football are blocking and tackling and there are numerous training films to teach these skills and there are many films of actual games to illustrate how they determine the outcome. How about teaching the students about the history of the sport from its origins to the present day?
We could enlist Dave Post, Morning Times Sports Editor, to teach the English class how to write and report a sporting event. There are endless possibilities if we just use our imagination.
Who knows, perhaps someone can find some old film of Trump playing football at the New York Military Academy before his athletic career was cut short because of bone spurs?
The Morning Times article said the coaches were hoping the season could be saved. I’m hoping that we will come to our senses and lives will be saved.
David A. Fortune
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.