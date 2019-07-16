I filled this space just about a year ago with what now could be retitled “PART ONE.” Assuming you may have missed it, I detailed my childhood love of baseball, and introduced the 1959 Laceyville Little League starting nine, of which I was one. It’s time to revisit my buddies…all of us now in our early 70’s. At the time, of course, we were sixth and seventh graders, and living into old age was the furthest thing from our minds. Sadly, at least one of us did not. Our left fielder passed away before we were high school seniors.
Here then, the sequel: our manager was ten years older than the oldest of us, but he seemed infinitely wise in the ways of baseball. If nothing else, he was infinitely patient with the collection of budding superstars he had under his wing. Patience…and the certain knowledge that the season would eventually come to an end…are the two things that I suspect sustained him in his endless hours of need.
When I was a little kid, my father was the manager of the team, but he turned the reins over before I was old enough to try out. He had managed my three older brothers through their formative baseball years, and I think the job traumatized him deeply. He got out when the getting was good.
Laceyville, sixty years ago, was a town of about five hundred souls. I don’t have the latest census details, but it seems pretty likely that that number is still close to accurate. Names and faces change, but numbers hold pretty steady. One of those five hundred was a close friend of my oldest brother who spent a fair amount of time hanging out at our house in the middle of Main Street. I learned only recently that I have him to blame for my childhood nickname of “Ears.” Always thought it was my brother, but the story goes that this Big Kid, named Rich, took a look at me after my first haircut at about age four, and said, “Geez, look at the ears on that kid!” Thus was born the handle I answered to for years.
By the time I was ready to play Little League Ball—I only tried out in my final year of eligibility—Rich was the manager. He installed me at second base, and I instantly fancied myself as Bobbie Richardson of the Yankees, or Bill Mazeroski of the Pirates…and sometimes as Nellie Fox of the White Sox. The ’59 White Sox, after all, got to the World Series. Richardson and Mazeroski would face each other the following year in the Fall Classic, with Mazeroski hitting one of the most famous home runs in history, and Richardson being named the Series MVP in a losing cause. I was in good company. Destined for greatness.
I came to bat for the first time in uniform, leading off the second inning against Meshoppen, half terrified just to step into that holiest of holies—the Batter’s Box. I had watched the first several teammates take their cuts with varying degrees of success, and then, I had no choice…stand in against the hardest throwing pitcher I had ever seen or dissolve into a puddle of sobbing goo in the on deck circle. This kid wound up to pitch like a manic dervish, and fairly flung himself halfway to home plate, frothing at the mouth, bloody murder in his eyes as the ball roared past me, leaving a contrail in its wake. I took a feeble swing just about at the same time the catcher was returning the smoking horsehide orb to the mound.
His next pitch took me squarely in the ribs, and I would have sworn there was going to be an exit wound through the other side of my ribcage. Mortally wounded in my first at bat…ohh the horror! Rich was at the plate in a flash, where I gamely stood, gasping and wheezing, to make sure I was going to survive. My life kept trying to flash before my eyes as I trotted to first base, but there wasn’t much to flash.
The next batter was Tommy, our shortstop, and he lashed a line drive that sent me scampering for second base. Much to my horror, Meshoppen’s right fielder snared that liner and whipped the ball to his first baseman to complete a double play. I stood, disconsolate between first and second, with the irrational thought that if I didn’t leave the field, maybe they wouldn’t notice and I could sneak on over to second base. My clever ploy didn’t work and I was forced to leave the field in abject failure. A tear or two of humiliation rolled down my cheek as I sat on the bench, but our best power hitter, Woody the catcher, leaned over and reminded me (way ahead of Tom Hanks) that there’s no crying in baseball.
Rich suffered with us through an 0-6 start to the season, constantly encouraging us, stressing the basics, teaching us what winning baseball was made of. We won game seven against a non-league opponent that had already beat us on their own field by something like 21-4. Our victory was closer than that score, but it was a win! We reeled off nine more in a row…we became a juggernaut. Camptown, Wyalusing, both Tunkhannock teams, some out-of-league teams…and Meshoppen. I watched the dervish going through his gyrations and suddenly realized the only thing he did slowly was throw the ball…all that motion was a mask of the fact that his fastball was really quite slow. I beat him like a drum that night…four for four with a triple.
Rich became a real hero—to me at least—during a home game, with Wyalusing visiting. Their manager, a man of the cloth, tried to pull some sneaky, outside the rules maneuver with his lineup, and Rich caught it immediately. The only line of the ensuing tirade I remember clearly: “and you’re a preacher, trying to teach these kids how to cheat!”
I thought Rich had sacrificed his very soul for the honor of the game. I just knew you couldn’t chew out a man of God without paying a terrible price, and my manager had laid his eternal peace on the line for his team. I was awestruck.
Rich is 82 years old now, and I’d like to think the good he’s done in his life has offset the risk he took for his Little Leaguers all those years ago. It was, after all, a lesson in integrity for two entire teams of twelve year old kids. Well done, Rich, well done.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.