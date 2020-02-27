While doing some research in the Towanda Daily Review microfilm at the Bradford County Historical Society, I came across the following story. We have come a long way since this time in our past.
Here is the story on the Sayre School Board’s “hair” meeting from 1971:
More than 300 persons attended the March 25 (1971) School Board meeting to hear the board present its plan to solve a raging controversy over hair and heard a procession of citizens issue statements for and against, but mostly against dress code enforcement.
The board’s thoughts on the subject were detailed in a rambling statement citing plans for a committee comprised of representatives from established school related groups to work on the dress code.
The issue came to a head on March 8, when 117 students were expelled from the school. Most had returned by Friday, but events during the week included a walkout by 250 students in support of one or more of the ousted students.
Prior to calling the meeting to order, Dr. Richard Ganley, school board president, requested that the discussion be conducted in an orderly manner.
An attempt was made to do so, in spite of the fact that most of the microphones in the school were missing or broken before the meeting.
At the beginning of the discussion, Mrs. Katherine Kelley, of 107 Perry St, was called upon to make a statement on behalf of a group of parents who had retained legal council in an effort to seek a solution to the dress code problem.
Mrs. Kelley stated briefly that the group had bargained in good faith and that they expected the school board and administration to act in good faith in the matter.
Dr. Ganley then read the following statement of the position of the board of education:
“Realizing that this is a public school system, paid for and run by the taxpayers, and this board being duly elected by those taxpayers to represent them, the board feels it therefore has a responsibility to set policies by which the school system shall be run.
“In this particular case, the policy concerned is discipline. We feel that no educational institution or family can exist without discipline or order. We have through our dress code, attempted to give some semblance of order and pride to our school.
“This dress code is not considered lightly by this board. We feel extremes in dress and appearance in a public school are upsetting to the everyday educational process. We do not feel that the rules are oppressive or harsh. We have existed with a dress code for several years and intend to continue in this way
“It seems that hair has become the symbol of defiance to certain elements of the student body. These elements have continued to resist the board policy for the past two years.”
Ganley further explained in his address that the policy of the school did not prohibit long hair, it merely regulated it, He further stated that tax payers would be appalled at the condition of the school due to vandalism acts by students almost every stall in the girls as well as boys toilets were either torn off or snapped down the middle and that it is a sad situation when only one boys and one girls toilet room can be left unlocked because some students find it fashionable to start fires between the stalls of the toilets or so badly clog the toilets with paper and debris that they overflow,
A committee made up of parents, faculty, administration and students was to be formed shortly after the meeting. This committee was charged with making recommendations and suggestions to the school board in regard to changing and updating the existing dress code.
Dozens of persons went to the microphone one by one to be heard.
Among them were students, parents, teachers, taxpayers and residents. Loud applause was given every speaker regardless of his point of view.
The viewpoint expressed by the greatest number of individuals was that the length and style of students hair was the concern of the student and his parents, not the school board or the school administration.
Two speakers, Dr. Charles Meikle and Ritchie Moorhead, a teacher of graphic arts at the high school emphasized the need of man for discipline and indicated that if more discipline were provided at home, perhaps there would be fewer disciplinary problems in the schools.
Joe Mullen, a senior at the school, who had protested the dress code for the past two years appeared.
A beard which had been given as a reason for his dismissal form school along with another 116 students, had been shaven off.
Mullen said quietly, “Because of this issue alone, the dress code, my experience at Sayre High School is not one which I will remember with pleasure. It has been one of repression. My life has been scarred and marred by this experience. I do not see where wearing long hair is doing wrong.
“Two years ago, I petitioned the School Board to be allowed to wear a beard because I felt it would improve my appearance.
“My face is the most personal thing I have, and I am not permitted to have it appear the way I want it to. This makes no sense to me.”
It was Mullen’s expulsion, for a second time last week, that sparked the walkout of 250 students.
James Kelley, a student, cited for fact that class schedules were not prepared for 11th and 12th grade students at the beginning of the school year. He noted that students had to make up their own schedules and he felt that such things deserved far more attention from the school board and administration that did a dress code.
After the final speaker the meeting of the board was begun.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
