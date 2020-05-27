Concerned about
“slumlord properties”
I was wondering is there any ordinance in the Borough of Sayre about “slumlord properties” renting to a couple or one person and then they move a whole bunch of other people in, and trucks collecting all day, all evening, ramming up and down a short street with no regard for children or people trying to back out of driveways? Maybe we need more patrolling done or the code enforcer to check these “slumlord rentals.”
Not a fan of Cuomo
Why is the governor of New York state allowed to force nursing homes to take in these virus patients and have them affect the rest of the nursing home and then get on TV and act like they did something wrong. He sent some of these people to nursing homes in black bags, now he’s saying that senior citizens are vulnerable people and that they are going to die anyway. I don’t think the man’s got a heart. I think he should be forced to resign.
National politicians
should act like adults
First, I would like to say that I wish the morons in Washington would start acting like adults. They are acting like kids again, just trying to see who can get the best of each other. This is getting a little bit ridiculous. And about this COVID-19, I believe it’s turning too political right now.
Offer to help with NY budget
I wish the New York governor would send me the budget for New York state ... in a couple months I would have money in the bank for New York state by getting rid of all this “pork.”
Question on curbside recycling
When is South Waverly’s curbside recycling going to start?
