Editor,
I’m reaching out to voters in Pennsylvania with a very personal request for those who have an opportunity to vote to keep your state and our country strong in all ways — financially, militarily and independent of foreign governments.
I live and reside “next door” in New York state, about a 30-minute trip north from the greater Bradford County area. Nearby in time only, but oh the difference in how government works for the residents is as far apart as if we are in China.
In New York, we have a governor who stops at nothing to take advantage of his position. Gov. Cuomo has attained, by manipulating via crony capitalism, a state government wherein he has a Democrat Assembly and Senate who have by dictum of keeping those seats, transferred their duties to legislate for their voters onto he governor, who would be king if such a title were allowed.
Voting for a Republican may be hard for many, but as the left and centrist Democrats have moved New York to a totally controlled one-party Democrat rule, your state, county, township and yes your vote for president gives you opportunity to stem the loss of a Constitutional government. Nothing is as it once was and every politician is wanting to be in the most advantageous position in their party.
The question is for who are they working for — their party platform or what is best for you and your community, your state and your country?
Florence Alpert
Candor
