The funeral of John Barleycorn who was widely known in the valley community and who died as a result of blows administered by Mr. Prohibition and Miss W. C. T. Union, was held at midnight January 16, 1920. The services were in charge of the Whiskey Dealers’ Union and the interment was made in Oblivion Cemetery.
Mr. Barleycorn, who was in the prime of his life, was of gigantic physique, had been in failing health for several years, due to the blows administered by Mr. Prohibition and Miss Union and on July 1, 1919 his condition became more serious and his fatal illness may be said to have commenced on that date. A peaceful death followed a strenuous life.
Mr. Barleycorn was father of a large family and by a peculiar coincidence they died at the same time his demise took place. Among them were Miss Merry Beer, Miss Mirthful Ale, Miss Champagne, Mr. Dry Gin, Mr. Rum Hound and several others.
Mr. Barleycorn had a host of friends who deeply regretted his death but who had realized for several months that his time on earth was short.
A wake over the remains of John Barleycorn was held in Towanda the evening of January 15 and there was not an intoxicating drink in sight. The speakers were Mrs. Elizabeth Estabrook of Athens, county chairman of the W. C. T. U., Charles M. Culver and E.P. Young, assisted by several clergymen. In regard to Mrs. Estabrook’s address the Towanda Daily Review said:
“She gave credit for the fulfillment of the ‘dream’ to God and only God.” She told how Noah fell a victim to old King Alcohol and how Jack London, one of the brightest men of the age, also went down to defeat before booze. She pictured Noah and London with hands clasped, forming a bridge over the thousands of years between them and completed her picture by describing with effect the thousands of destitute women and children lying helpless under the arch as a result of liquor traffic. “The eighteenth amendment is here to stay”, said Mrs. Eastabrook, “but we must not rest on our oars. A great fight is ahead of us.”
The selling of a large quantity of lemon extract to a boozehyster by an Athens druggist was intimated by Mrs. Eastabrook. “Such people have booze stored away or will get it as long as there is a drop in the country,” she asserted, “and we should not be discouraged if we see drunks on the streets during the next few days and weeks. Education for the enforcement is a necessity, she said.”
A part of the wake in Towanda did not come off as per schedule the Review said: “John Barleycorn did not lie in state yesterday afternoon in front of the courthouse. The corpse was prepared placed in the coffin and taken to his bier, near the monument. Objections to the spectacle suddenly arose from many quarters, and the project was abandoned by those who had charge.”
January 15, 16 and 17, 1920 were important dates in the life of John Barleycorn as far as his life in Bradford County was concerned. January 16 was important for this was the date on which the eighteenth amendment to the constitution took effect. According to Clement F. Heverly, noted county historian and editor of the Bradford Star.
Published at Towanda, the dates January 15 and 17 were also important. In an issue of the Star, Mr. Heverly announced, that on January 15, 1847 the citizens of Bradford County voted on the question for or against the sale of liquor. The vote was 2823 for and 1983 against. Then on January 17, 1873, according to Mr. Heverly “Local option was presented to the voters of Bradford County. The vote was; For license 2777; against 5023.” It seems peculiar that three most important dates in the history of booze in Bradford County should be the three central days in the month of January.
Sayre really went “dry” on July 1, of 1919 when the war time prohibition law went into effect but for some time the two seventy-five stuff was sold. Then the percentage of alcohol content was cut to one half of one percent and not even that was sold after January 17. Beer containing one-and one-half percent alcohol was not considered intoxicating under the federal ruling. But the attorney general of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ruled that under the Brooks High License law in this state, which was still in effect, it was necessary to obtain a license to sell drinks containing any alcohol. So it was necessary for hotels and saloons to pay a large license fee to obtain permission to sell near beer and they could not afford to do this. So near beer, was not sold in Sayre from all that was indicated.
On the nights of June 30 and July 1 there were thirteen men arrested. Not a man was the victim of too much booze on the ever glorious Fourth. One man was arrested on July 1 and the same applied to July 6 and 18 and July 29. On July 31 a woman was arrested for intoxication, but she brought the jag here from another place. Five men were arrested in August, six in September and seven in October. Then beginning with October 31, Halloween there was a hiatus on police docket. On Halloween a young man was arrested for putting a pin in the end of a billiard cue and prodding a young woman. His name is the last on the docket until December 22, when a man was arrested who gave signs of wood alcohol poisoning. He was the last man arrested for intoxication until 3 a.m. January 16, 1920 when Andrew Lenduff fell into the hands of W. J. Woodruff, a Lehigh detective. Lenduff was disturbing the passengers at the Lehigh station and when he was arrested he resisted and later he threatened Woodruff’s life. Lenduff the next morning said he was born in Sweden forty years ago and had been in America twenty years. He said he drank “some of dat two seventy-five stuff” and could not sleep. He met a friend who had 100 percent stuff with ‘de kick.’ I took six drink. “Biff.” “Ten dollars or ten days,” said Justice Bonfoey and a friend of Lenduff produced the necessary money to obtain his liberty.
“‘Scuse me,” said Lenduff, last man to be arrested before the country became entirely dehydrated, as he shook hands with the man who had arrested him, in Justice Bonfoey’s court.
In the 1918, Sayre, Athens and Waverly directory I can find liquor dealers in Sayre none in Athens or Waverly. Those listed for Sayre were Charles Beiback 138 W. Lockhart St, Charles W. Loughran 120 Desmond, Gleason & O’Hearn (Flat Iron) 107 N. Lehigh. Springs Corners Café, 115 Spring Street, Stegmaier Brewing Company 801-3 N. Lehigh Ave. Vail Brothers, Desmond street.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
