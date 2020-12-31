According to the Sayre Evening Times a mortgage against the First Baptist church of Sayre was burned with appropriate ceremonies at a watch meeting held at that church December 31, 1920.
The ceremony of burning the mortgage took place at 11 0’clock p.m. At that hour the pastor and the trustees formed a semi-circle with the president of the board of trustees holding a silver salver on which the mortgage was placed. Then a match was applied by the president of the Ladies Aid Society. The pastor was the Rev. H. M. Shepson, the president of the society was Mrs. John White and the president of the board of trustees was Fred J. Taylor and the other members of the board were C. C. West, W. S. Barnes, Lacey Whipple, C. L. Burlingham, and E. C. Johnston. When the mortgage was reduced to ashes the service of prayer and consecration commenced and lasted until the midnight hour and the beginning of the new year 1921.
Previous to the burning of the mortgage there was a prayer meeting, being the regular meeting of the week, postponed from Thursday evening. The Rev. O. A. Caldwell of Waverly, a former resident of Japan, delivered an address on Japan as a World factor or Modern Prussia, which was of much interest for the Japanese situation at that time was causing much deep thought among diplomats, an interesting program was also arranged for the occasion.
The First Baptist church of Sayre was organized in June of 1877 and was a large factor in the life of Sayre. The members of the congregation were aggressive in their work for righteousness and also for uplifting the town. When the original indebtedness incurred from the erection of the church had been paid, it was decided to enlarge the edifice. This was done in 1914 and at that time a new mortgage was placed on the church and that was the one that was burned that New Year’s Eve. There were several of the original members and organizers of the church who were still residents of Sayre in 1920 and they with the other members of the congregation were congratulated on the final payments of the church indebtedness. The original members who still resided in Sayre then were Mrs. Ellen Bloss, Mrs. E. J. Fearon, Mrs. C. C. West, Mrs. Sophie Peters and Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Angier.
A History of the First Baptist Church and Sunday School author unknown prepared for the fiftieth anniversary of the church in 1938 states: An organization was formed called the Sayre Baptist Mission. At a meeting held on October 27, 1886, in the Knights of Honor Hall, the charter and by-laws were read and accepted as the constitution. The names of the charter members of the Sayre Baptist Mission were: Rev. D. A. Cooper, Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Angier, Anna S. Angier, Mr. and Mrs. S. N. Blood, Mrs. Anna C. Fearon, T.W. James, Uriah Keene, C. E. Loetzer, Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Peters, Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Richards, Mr. and Mrs. J. J. Sager, Maud Sager, Clarence Sager, Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Spencer, Carrie Spencer, Mr. and Mrs. H. P. Teed, A. Waldron and May Whittington. The Sayre Land Company very generously gave the lot on which this church now stands. It was voted to erect a building, put in all the windows, and finish the basement for $2,000. When the building was completed, without finishing the auditorium, the total was $3, 277.23. The building committee consisted of G. M. Angier, J. W. Richards, Mrs. E. E. Blood, and Mrs. E. Teed. The gentlemen supervised the work, Mrs. Blood walked many miles collecting money, and she and Mrs. Teed wrote letters soliciting funds for the church.
During the summer of 1887, the church was built. Rev. J.R. McKay, a student at Colgate University, served the church during his vacation, and on Sunday, August 21, 1887, he preached the first sermon in the completed basement of the new church. The organ used for the first time, was played by Miss Carrie Spencer, the organist and special music was furnished by the choir under the leadership of Mrs. Fearon. The basement was used until Christmas, 1887, when Rev. D. H. Cooper preached the first sermon in the auditorium, but the pews and carpet were not installed until 1889. In 1889 the auditorium was completely finished and on November 5, 1889, the church was dedicated.
June 25, 1888, the First Baptist Church of Sayre was organized, and June 27the recognized by a Council of Baptist churches. The members of the new church were as follows: Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Angier, Anna S. Angier, Mrs. Ellen Blood, Miss Nellie Crostley, Mrs. Anna Fearon, Mrs. Emma Greer, Mrs. Harriet Kanfelt, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Jennings, Mrs. Millie Burke, Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Peters, Mrs. J. W. Richards, Mrs. Mary E. Seeley, Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Stark, Miss Katie Steinfest, Mrs. Ellen Teed, Miss Isa Teed, Mrs. Artie Cowell, Mrs. Hattie House, Mrs. Maria Lyon, Mr. and Mrs. John McBride, Miss Hattie McBride, Mrs. Mary Spencer, Miss Carrie Spencer, Mr. and Mrs. James Tillman, Miss Isabel VanNess.
The first pastor of the newly organized church was Rev. W. G. Hubbard, who came in June 1888.
The parsonage was built in 1895, at a cost of $2,000. It was paid for by the Ladies’ Aid Society, who carried shares in the Sayre Building and Loan Assoc. and made monthly payments until the debt was entirely paid. Much credit should be given to the Ladies’ Aid Society which was organized in 1886. It was through their efforts that the building fund for a new church was met. The members pledged from one dime per month to two dollars, payable on the 16th of each month, the payments to run for twenty-four months. Every pledge was met when due.
In the fall of 1914, a Sunday School annex was built. The church was re-dedicated January 10, 1915.
The Baptist Church on North Elmer avenue in Sayre is still standing and in use today one hundred and thirty-three years after it was built.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
