If that title looks familiar, good for you. You’re remembering the 1989 movie My Left Foot, the story of quadriplegic Irish painter, poet and author Christy Brown; which coincidentally garnered Academy Awards for Daniel Day-Lewis and Brenda Fricker.
I rented that movie from the Acme grocery store on Keystone Avenue in Sayre as soon as it was released on VHS ... and I never returned it. Acme went under sometime later as a direct result. I still have it, but have no way to watch it 30 years later.
I mention all that by way of introducing today’s totally unrelated subject: my own rather noteworthy feet. They aren’t exceptionally large, nor are they ever likely to be used as models for sculptures or paintings. What they are, in a word, is strange. Oh, the numbers of toes are exactly right, and there is a definite arch, but these babies don’t see the light of day in public. The best that can be said of them is that they have gotten me this far.
The left foot apparently lives in its own weather environment — an environment dominated by gale force winds that blow from left to right at a height of about one inch from the floor. I know this because the nails on each of these little piggies grow at a forty-five degree angle from the tip directly into the side of the next toe over, with the exception of the one next to the big toe. That one has struck off on its own and has taken to trying to impale the sadly crunched and crooked toe it grows from.
Trimming it is like shaving ... the more you snip it off, the faster it comes back, looking for all the world like a velociraptor claw aiming itself through some weird defiance of the laws of physics, backward and into the top of the poor little digit that sprouted it.
My shoes don’t get holes in the soles like other people’s — mine get holes in the top. Imagine how embarrassing that is ... walking into a shoe store with a tiny rhino horn poking up out of my Nikes. “How can I help you sir...oh my God! What IS that?”
We’ll address the other foot presently, but first, a bit of history: My funky appendages notwithstanding, there was a time when I thought myself quite the impressive dancer. Not John Travolta maybe, but always willing to hit the floor with my smoothest moves. That all came to an abrupt, soul-crushing end one evening well over three decades ago when I was in my full glory, throwing down moves that I just knew made me the envy of every other guy out there stumbling around.
My dance partner, soon to be my wife, stopped dead in her tracks, staring open-mouthed and finally managed to ask ”What the he.. are you doing?” There was additional commentary having to do with something about two left feet and a unicorn horn on one of them.
Now, about that right foot, twice in the first 29 years of my life I had the pleasure of hosting — however briefly — the full weight of truly gigantic men who both chose their moment to pivot on the leading two inches of my thin-as-paper sneakers. One was in football practice, the other in a basketball game. The result of both insanely painful experiences was a set of toes that are nearly unrecognizable and nails that look anything but human.
Thus, the cute little tootsies that left their impressions in some kind of ink on page one of my Baby Book back in the Spring of ‘47, no longer get seen in their nakedness by decent folk.
Any evening will find me sprawled in my recliner, slippers encasing the bipedal freak show that is my feet.
I fear my sedentary lifestyle is dulling my wit as well. Just a few evenings back, my son — a man of 38 years — and I were engaged via cell phone, in a scintillating intellectual discussion about deeply philosophical questions involving religious tomes, and my mind went from one-track to two-track as he was speaking. On the first track I was listening intently, and managing the occasional “Yeah,” or “Really?”
On the other track my gaze had fallen on my slippered feet and while all this intellectualism was being tossed at me, my mind pondered for a good five minutes the question of whether my slippers were on the right feet. Foolishly, I gave voice to my concern right in the middle of The Theory of Everything, or some such thorny issue. I may never forget my son’s hysterical laughter, as he bade me good night.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
