One of the many historic items of ephemera that I have collected through the years is the official program for the Ninety-Eighth Anniversary and Thirty-third Annual reunion of Central Pennsylvania Independent Order of Odd Fellows. The event was held April 25 and 26, 1917 in Athens and was sponsored by the Athens and Sayre Lodges.
The Souvenir Program is 108 pages and is loaded with advertisements from Sayre and Athens businesses that no longer exist.
The program for the two-day event began on April 25th at 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon, with reception of visitors and escorting representative to headquarters. At 2:00 p.m., the annual session of the association was held in the Athens I.O.O.F. Hall, at which time the address of welcome was made by Hon. Charles E. Mills Athens Lodge 165. The response to the address of welcome was made by Rev. David R. Evans, after which the representatives and visitors were entertained by the committee appointed for the purpose. The morning of the 26th followed the same format. On the 25th from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the guests were escorted through the Lehigh Valley Railroad System Shops. At 7 p.m. there was a special business session of Athens Lodge No. 165, and at 8:15 p.m., “A Trip to Laugh land” Minstrels, under the auspices of Athens and Sayre Lodges, at the New Sayre Theater, the olio consisted of the Girl’s Orchestra and the Boy’s Band from the Sunbury Orphans Home, each gave a concert. The orchestra was considered the best in the state, and the band was not equaled for a similar organization. Canton Lodge No. 57, gave an exhibition drill.
On April 16th at 1:30, formation of the parade for the event began. Chief Marshall and Staff Escort, and Patriarch Militant formed on East Pine Street. All the divisions of the parade formed on East Pine Street under specific colored flags.
At 2 p.m., the parade moved east on Pine Street to Wells, north on Wells to Elmer, north on Elmer to Hayden street, east on Hayden to Desmond, north on Desmond to Lockhart, west on Lockhart to Elmer, south on Elmer passing the Sayre I.O.O.F. Hall, the Elks Home, Rebekah Headquarters, to Packer, west on Packer to Wilbur, south on Wilbur passing the Robert Packer Hospital, Coleman Memorial Building, People’s Cooperative Hospital to Pine, on Pine to Main, south on Main to Willow, west on Willow to Elmira, south on Elmira to Main, south on Main to the library, countermarch on Main to Satterlee, east on Satterlee to Maple, South on Maple to Public. Escort bands fell out at the corner of Public and Main, and the bands marched en masse on Main from Public to Herrick. Escort was R. J. Mulligan, Chief Marshall Hon Shas. E. Mills, Chief of Staff P. G., H. B. Bressler, Aids American Flag, Grand Lodge Officers in autos, Association Officers in autos, Orphanage Band from Central Pennsylvania Odd Fellows Home, Department Commander, Major General J. B. Andrews and Staff in autos. Cantons, Patriarchs Militant, under command of Col. N. E. Sterner, accompanied by Staff.
First Division Marshalls and Aides consisted of all lodges from Center, Columbia, Clearfield, Blair, Mifflin, Lycoming, Snyder, Clinton, Dauphin and Juanita Counties. Second Division consisted of All Lodges from Potter, Sullivan Cameron, Huntingdon, Montour, Union, Northumberland, Tioga, Susquehanna and Luzerne Counties. Third Division consisted of all Lodges from Lackawanna, Wyoming, Bradford and all Lodges from New York State, Chief Burges, Etc.
There was a Boys Band concert after the parade between Stimson and Forrest House. At 4 p.m. immediately after the parade an address was given by the Grand Master and Grand Secretary. At 5 p.m. the address of the day was given by Rev. John E. Miles of Waverly. At 3:30 p.m. there was a session of the Rebekah Assembly and conferring Rebekah Degree by Lady Willard Lodge, No. 131, Sayre in the Elks Home, Elmer Avenue, Sayre, 6:30 p.m., Grand Lodge Degree. 7 p.m. band concerts throughout Athens and Sayre. 8:15 p.m., The Laugh land Minstrels.
The booklet then gave a Historical Sketch of Athens:
We are welcoming you to one of the oldest and most historic towns in this great Commonwealth, besides one of the progressive and up-to-date business centers of the present day.
Athens is located between two beautiful rivers, the Susquehanna and the Chemung, which usually flow quietly by adding much to the beauty of the landscape viewed from the neighboring hill tops.
Tioga Point was a place of great note among the Indians. It had been the rallying point for their warriors and the rendezvous for their traders. “Cornplanters,” “Red Jacket,” and many of their braves visited here and met in council together.
Soon after the treaty with the Indians and their removal, further apprehensions from them being at an end, many families of intelligence and means came to reside at Tioga Point and established themselves in business.
The Athens of today is a hustling town of between 5,000 and 6,000 inhabitants, connected by trolley with Sayre, Waverly and South Waverly, which together form a center of population of more than 20,000 people within a radius of three miles. There is also direct trolley communication with Elmira, Corning, and the world-famous Watkins Glen.
A little trip to “Round Top,” the highest point of our hills on the west from which point a view of the entire valley may be had, would be most interesting.
Looking south you will see Tioga Point where the waters of the Susquehanna and Chemung meet and mingle as they flow in together making one majestic river. On this point is a farm of over 400 acres which is one of the best to be found in the State.
Northward from this farm for about a mile is one of the fine residential sections of our town, on the lot of Miss Perkins will be found the boulder erected by the D.A. R., marking the location of Fort Sullivan, used by General Sullivan in his expedition against the Indians. Near this you will see the “Old Academy,” built in 1797, remodeled in 1843, and until 1888 was the leading educational institution of this section. Directly opposite the Academy is the Spaulding Museum and Library which is a dignified place of architecture erected by Jesse Spaulding, an old resident of the town as a memorial to his son. The library is complete in every detail and is a source of great benefit to the town. The museum which occupies the entire second floor contains an unusually interesting collection of relics of Indian, Revolutionary and Civil War times, Standing in Main street in front of this building one could throw a stone into either river.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society; He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
