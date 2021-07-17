She was in her early twenties and to my five year old eyes she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen. Admittedly I was fickle, because within a year I was equally smitten by three other young ladies… two of them cousins and one the girl just down the street. The object of my five year old affection was my mother’s baby sister, my lovely Aunt Helen.
She was a nurse living in Greenwich Village in New York City, among all the starving artists and wannabe successful singers. It would become exceedingly cool a few years later when her good friend, one of those singers--Mary Travers — became one third of the incredibly popular trio Peter, Paul and Mary.
Whenever Aunt Helen came back to visit family in Laceyville in the mid-50’s, she would stay at our house, and I was simply awe-struck. And jealous from time to time because she quite often would introduce her latest boyfriend to us all. I kinda hated them, with the exception of a guy who went by “Red.”
Red liked baseball and would take time to play some sandlot with the Big Kids, but he always made sure the Little Kids were on his team. That was, of course my sister, Sue and me. She was just plain silly over him...she was 7 or 8. I recognized him as a god-like figure because he unfailingly called me “a good man,” every time I swung a bat or made a sensational play in the field. If a foul ball went backward out of the yard and under one of the stacks of strapped lumber in the mill lot behind us, I fairly raced to scramble in among those tons of unsteady towers to ferret the ball out and trot back to Red , smiling as widely as my mouth would allow. “Good Man...don’t know what we’d do without you.” I thought for sure he was going to wind up being my Uncle Red. Aunt Helen thought otherwise in the end, much to my chagrin. Sue, on the other hand, probably had one of those Jim Carrey-in-Dumb and Dumber-moments…”You mean there’s a chance!?” as she gazed adoringly at him.
It was at about this same time that Aunt Helen exposed her only other serious flaw. Now...I had reached my exalted age of 5, going on 6, with Mickey Mouse and Mighty Mouse as two of my favorite people. It was easy for me to believe that mice in general were my friends and, at need, my protectors. But I had also never encountered one in the flesh.
My beloved Aunt, on the other hand, harbored a crippling, paralyzing fear of these adorable little creatures. It took nearly no time at all to turn my comfort with tiny rodents to an overarching horror at even the prospect of chancing upon one of them. She was, after all, older and way wiser in the ways of nature’s natural born killers.
We had mice. There was never any doubt. There were times they could be heard scurrying in the lath and plaster walls of the old homestead. I began to worry about them and their nefarious intentions regarding my flesh.
The bottom level of the house consisted of two large rooms...a bedroom for guests and a former kitchen that was filled with all manner of catch-all stuff, from toys to tools and cans of paint to large metal wash tubs, as well as a coal stove and a sink cabinet. Off the other end of the kitchen and through an ominous old door was the pantry, where there stood enough food for decades, a ringer-washer and my collection of Golden Books. Also sharing floor space was a monstrous old coal furnace, a place where fanged and voracious mice could gather in the warmth to plot the capture and tortured death of kindergarten kids.
There came a night when Aunt Helen chose to venture into the pantry with me to select an assortment of Golden Books (The Tawny Lion and The Pokey Little Puppy were two of my favorites).
Slowly we crept, Dear old Auntie taking the lead, as we kept watchful eyes peeled for attack soldiers from among the rodent ranks. The Door to Danger creaked open and in she went, my terrified eyes ever wider right behind her.
Her leading foot never touched the floor...at all. She spun a 180 in mid air, eyes bulging from her cheeks, mouth wider than her head, in full shriek…”A MOUSE! A MOUSE!”
This tiny woman, never more than 120 pounds, ran me over like a runaway bulldozer, blowing through two rooms and up a flight of stairs into the living room to safety. My mother must have asked for my whereabouts eventually, and my adored aunt must have returned to coherency as well. They sent my father to find me where I lay, planted in the flooring like Wylie Coyote plummeting to earth just ahead of the anvil he had dropped from a hot air balloon, so that it crushed him deeper into the desert. Such was my splayed state on the threshold of the pantry, inches from The Pokey Little Puppy. I never saw the mouse. I’ve doubted for nearly 70 years that it was ever there. She swore it was there to the day she died, and I never quite snuffed out the torch I carried for her.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
