Four local officials of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, all “Oldtimers” in the company service retired August 1, 1937.
They were Fred E. Smith, freight agent, Sayre; H. Wallace Kinney, chief clerk in the freight office; David D. Tillman, chief clerk in the superintendent of shops’ office; and George H. Lacey, manager of the telegraph office in Sayre.
All retired with more than a half century of service, Mr. Kinney having better than 59 years and Mr. Smith almost 59. Mr. Kinney was the oldest man in point of service in Sayre.
H. Wallace Kinney, fifty-nine years ago May 1st, 1878, a young fellow walked into the Lehigh Valley office, then situated in Waverly, and got a job handling freight accounts. He wanted to make a little money to go into business for himself. And on August 1, 1938, H. W. Kinney, known in railroad circles as “Tip”, retired from the same Lehigh railroad with 59 years and three months continuous service.
During that time things had changed Mr. Kinney started at 90 cents a day, as a sort of messenger boy in the office. In those days there was not any Sayre. Judge Asa Packer was president of the Lehigh—the father of the man the Robert Packer hospital was named after. The railroad ended its western run at Waverly, and all the freight was routed over the Eire to Buffalo. While the Lehigh used standard gauge tracks, the Erie at that time was still using broad gauge, and all the freight had to be unloaded at Waverly, and reloaded into the other system’s cars, because they were not interchangeable.
Grain provided the major portion of the freight shipments from Buffalo, and 100 men were employed at the Waverly junction to move it from the Erie’s broad-gauge cars to the Lehigh’s. And it was in the freight office that all the accounting of this work, and costs of the freight movements east and west had to be handled. That was where “Tip:” Kinney started to work, and from that same office H. W. Kinney retired.
Mr. Kinney worked under every president of the railroad because Asa Packer was the first one, they had. He also worked under every superintendent since Robert Packer.
In October 1901 when the Lehigh abandoned the pay car system he served as the paymaster.
Henry Wallace Kinney was born in Sheshequin. The family moved to Waverly when he was three years old. He married Eva M. Poole in Waverly on August 23, 1887. They had four children. Mr. Kinney died on March 21, 1943.
George H. Lacey, starting service in the Lehigh Valley under the W. R. Fulford and George P. Stalford in the station at Laceyville, George H. Lacey served a period of nearly 52 years with the company and retired as the manager of the telegraph office in Sayre, after holding nearly all positions in his department of the road.
All but less than four years of Mr. Lacey’s service was spent in one place, the Sayre telegraph office. He completed 48 years in that place on July 6, 1937.
He began his service December 10, 1885, and January 1, 1889, was transferred to Towanda upper station, where he continued only until July 8 of the same year, when he was transferred to Sayre as night operator.
Sometime later he was promoted to operator, and shortly after that was made operator and night ticket agent. In 1893 he was promoted to train dispatcher on the State Line and Sullivan branch, while that line was being extended through to Alderson, a period of one year. He also served as train dispatcher for nearly a year in 1907, and from that time forward continuously was manager of the telegraph office in Sayre.
When Mr. Lacey came to Sayre the greater portion of the town was on what is now the East Side, the community having a population of only about 1,000 persons. From that time forward he saw the growth of the community and of the Lehigh Valley, until he stated, “it is one of the best roads in the country.” He saw the new shops completed and the making of many improvements both to the borough and the railroad.
Mr. Lacey served on the Sayre Borough Council from 1905 to 1912 and helped put through many improvements, including the City Hall, pavements and sewers and other things, many of which were difficult to get started.
George H. Lacey was born in Laceyville, PA April 13, 1864, the son of Canfield and Elizabeth Norton Lacey. He married Clara Schermerhorn in Laceyville on April 15, 1893. They had three sons. Mr. Lacey died in Sayre December 28, 1941.
David D. Tillman began work in 1883 in Sayre and spent his entire career there.
Freed E. Smith was hired in 1878 and started in Coxton, he later was moved to Waverly and when that office was abandoned, he was sent to Sayre.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.