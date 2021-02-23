On the price of gas
1. How quickly one forgets. Feb. 16, 2020 gas in the Valley was 2.75.
Editor’s note: The best price in the Valley as of Feb. 22, 2021 was 2.69.9
2. This is about the gas prices. Who voted Biden for president? The Democrats. Gas was 2.49. Now he’s in there and it’s up to 2.89.
Starving the postal service
Aug. 15 2020 President Trump frankly acknowledged that he was starving the U.S. Postal Service of money.
Kudos to Guthrie employees
1. I’m calling in regards to the COVID vaccine at the Kmart Plaza in Sayre. I just want to compliment the Guthrie staff for putting on a great clinic to get your vaccine. It ran so smooth. We’re so lucky to have this Gurhtie team in our Valley. Kudos to all of you. God bless.
2. I would like to compliment the dedicated staff of the Guthrie Clinic for the months of planning and executing a very successful roll out of vaccinations. With sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to you all, God bless.
3. Hats off to the Guthrie COVID vaccination staff for their amazing good work these past weeks. The program has been so successful — it ought to be the model for the entire state. After learning from family members in other areas of Pennsylvania of the difficulties in getting scheduled and receiving their injections we are very fortunate to have the level of professionalism witnessed at the Kmart site. Everyone we encountered from the greeting at the door to the ladies that cleaned off the seats were friendly and helpful. Your work is appreciated!
Who will enforce chicken ordinance
I hear Athens Borough is going to allow residents to have chickens and other critters. Who is going to regulate this new ordinance? The same ones who regulate the unlicensed junk cars on properties? I’m just sayin’.
Global warming?
Can you have them cancel global warming. It’s killing my back. I need a break.
You just did
Could you tell the Waverly Street Department that there’s a big pothole on Fulton Street between Broad Street and Chemung Street?
