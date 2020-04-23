The past few weeks of social distancing due to the Corona Virus have given us all a lot of time at home. I was recently using some time to look at eBay for Sayre and came across the post card that is pictured in this article. The card offered little information. It is a real photo card that was mailed from Sayre October 5, 1907 (probably made by the sender). It was addressed to Fred Susat, Jr., Batavia, NY and signed best regards Matt. The front of the card had a note on the side stating “Our Home, Matt.” I purchased the card and when it arrived, I set out trying to find the house pictured to see if in fact the image on the card was even of a house in town. I walk several miles in Sayre every morning and on my walks, I looked for the house. I thought I found it on Stevenson street but when I came back with the post card found that this was not the house. Last Saturday I decided to ride up and down the streets of Sayre to find the house. I was not on the road long when I drove east on Chemung street to the end and turned around when driving back up the street there was the house from the post card located at 205 Chemung street. The house has the same basic style as it did in 1907 but it has been sided. The house west of it in the photo is still there with the same door and window settings.
When I got home, I started to look through the Athens, Sayre and Waverly directories I have collected over the years. I have 1905 and 1910 and found in the 1910 directory that Matthew Broszeit owned the house. That was the final proof for me that photo on the card was in fact the house I found on Chemung street.
My next step was to consult the assessment books for early Sayre located in the Bradford County Historical Society in Towanda. There I was able to find the history of the birth of the house. Then I proceeded to Ancestry.com and Newspapers.com and with the information found there I was able to piece together the history of the families that lived at 205 Chemung St. over the years.
In 1896 George Hartz and Henry F. Weiss purchased the lot and in the assessment of 1897 a house had been built on the lot and it was in the name of George L. Hartz. Mr. Hartz worked as a clerk at the Lehigh Valley Railroad office in Sayre. He was a widower in 1893 when he married Emma Young at the Lutheran church in Sayre. The Hartz’s moved to Bethlehem, Pa in 1901 and sold their home to Charles F. Barber a machinist for the Lehigh. I have not been able to find much information for Mr. Barber. In 1907 the property was sold to Matthew and Elizabeth “Eliza” Fayette Miller Broszeit. Matthew was born in Germany in 1868. He served in the German Navy for several years. He immigrated to the United States in 1892 to work in the Sayre System Shops of the Lehigh Valley Railroad. He was naturalized as a citizen in the courts of Bradford County in 1899. Eliza was born in Nazareth, PA. She came to Sayre as a young girl with her parents Mr. and Mrs. James Miller. She married Matthew Broszeit at St. John’s Lutheran church in Sayre on Easter Monday, April 19, 1897. When Eliza died in 1961 her obituary started that she was the only living surviving charter member of St. John’s Lutheran church. Matthew and Eliza Broszeit lived in the house until 1955 when they retired to the Masonic Home in Elizabethtown, PA. The Broszeit’s had no children.
In the directory for 1956 the property is listed as vacant and in 1957 it is listed under the name of Bruno Antonetti. Bruno a railroad worker and his wife Rose M. Lucy Antonetti were married June 25, 1946. The Antonetti’s lived in the house and raised their children there. Bruno died in 1978 and Rose stayed on there for quite a few years after his death eventually moving to South Wilbur Ave. I believe that the Antonetti children were the first children to live in the house.
Today 123 years after the house was built it is owned by Kimberly Maxim.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.