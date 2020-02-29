You have come along with me for the Gender Reveal Party and two separate baby showers over the past several months. I feel obligated to take you along one more time...this time for the Big Event itself.
Normal weekend visits are easy to pack for...one medium-sized suitcase serves handily,
but this was no normal weekend--it began on Wednesday, the 19th, so we rolled out a behemoth suitcase and I nearly had to rent a forklift to haul the monstrous thing to the trunk of the car. The up side was this--if it snowed or got icy on the way we had heavy enough ballast to keep us on the road in the worst of conditions.
We struck off at about noon to go meet the impending granddaughter. The trip went without incident...until we got to the legendary vertical climb in Pittsburgh that leads eventually to our daughter’s house. This street could not have existed in horse and buggy days...the horses would have simply tipped over backwards into the buggy and rolled all together into oblivion on the narrowest street on the planet. How narrow, you ask? If you’re driving either direction and you pass another car, you could reach across the other driver and slap his passenger if you wanted to. That’s how narrow.
All that aside, we arrived in good time, and in short order, sallied forth en masse for Amy’s last dinner as a pregnant woman.
If you read the tale last summer of the Gender Reveal Party, you might recall I was deeply traumatized by the contents of the shower caddy in my daughter’s bathroom. It’s only gotten worse. I counted no fewer than twenty-three plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body soap, body lotion and a few things I wasn’t sure of...and I quietly thanked my wife for packing a bar of soap--one of the “just in case “ items that actually made great sense. I realized as I completed my shower and shut off the steaming spray of hot needles of water, that I had never been there in the dead of winter before. I don’t know what the thermostat was set at, but it didn’t matter. You could have built an ice bar in that room and it wouldn’t have melted before August.
But this was Thursday morning, and the baby was coming one way or another sometime that day. Amy and Mike had left for the hospital already, along with Amy’s sister Katie, leaving the old people to find their way---thank you, GPS!
Needless to say--so i’ll say it anyway--the birthing room was crammed to the rafters with excited anticipation, Amy and her precious cargo at the center of all the attention. One of the ridiculous ironies of the situation was that she was free to walk all around the room, which was huge and beautiful, to her heart’s content...but she was tethered to a battery of monitors by cables that were no more than three feet long! The ludicrousness of walking at all was immediately obvious, so there she stood for an hour or so at a time, just shifting weight from foot to foot and making conversation about all the exciting things she was seeing on her walk-about. To Amy’s everlasting credit, she handled that, and every other part of that day, with incredible good humor and strength.
There was a very tongue in cheek “office pool” as to time of birth and I chose 5:33 pm for no particular reason.
As they say on television, “Due to time constraints, we move ahead in the action.”
It was one of those questions that makes you sit back for an instant and say to yourself, “WHAT?” Amy’s doctor, a woman whom we all liked instantly at first meeting, came breezing in for a check of the situation, assessed what she had to and said,”So, do you want to sit back for a few minutes and enjoy being fully dilated, or do you want to start pushing?”
Amy replied without hesitation “I want to have this baby,” and no beehive anywhere on earth was ever busier than that room became in less than five seconds. Every bee knew exactly what she was responsible for and wasted no motion in getting into the routine. To his credit, Mike stepped right up to help Amy with the pushing, Karen and Katie sat where they could watch and I stood quietly behind Amy where I could watch without seeing more than I needed to.
The pushing cycles began at 5:18 and I started silently cheering for 5:33. You get caught up in the moment, though, and lose track of time as wave after wave of pushing goes on...and then the doctor broke into a huge smile and said, “Well, hello there,” less than a second before i heard a tiny but fervent WAAAHHH!” It was 5:38.
How does something that has happened tens of billions of times manage to always make nearly everyone involved get all soppy-eyed? How does a little bundle barely eighteen inches long, weighing six pounds and fourteen ounces, suddenly take complete control of an entire room full of adults?
Is it the dark, curious little eyes that seem to be searching for an answer to “What just happened to me?” Or the miniature fingers with their lightest of grips around an offered adult-sized finger? Maybe it’s the way she looks lying quietly on her mother’s chest for the first time, while her mother gazes with wonder and love at the little person she has brought forth. Whatever it is, it works every time. We’re nothing if not consistent.
