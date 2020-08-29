Editor,
A few weeks ago, I was shopping at a local store. I have been shopping there and writing checks since the store opened. On this day I got all my items in my cart and went to check out. The girl asked me for my ID, which is not unusual as they do that to customers every once in a while. Then they informed me that my check would not go through. In the meantime, people behind me probably thought I was in the habit of writing bad checks. I had never written a bad check and I had plenty of money in my account.
I asked them what I should do. They asked me if I had enough cash with me to pay what I owed them. I don’t carry much cash with me and did not have enough, so what I was purchasing had to be put back. You can bet it was not me that put it all back.
Next out of the cash register came two tiny pieces of paper with writing you could hardly read with a phone number on it. They said to call the number and there was nothing they could do. I apologized to the line behind me and left the store.
I immediately went to the credit union and asked them what to do. They had another customer who had the same problem. The only way out was to call the number and I did. They could give no reason why this had happened and they had locked my checking account up. They would not unlock it even though I had money in it. I never give out personal information, but I had to verify the numbers on the bottom of my check to get my account unlocked. And then, to add insult to this, they told me I could not write another check for seven days. Is this even legal that someone can do this when you have done nothing wrong and you have plenty of money in your account?
The next day I went back and asked to speak with the manager. She listened to me and said she was sorry that this had happened but there was nothing she could do. She also informed me that two weeks before that she had the same problem. That did not make me feel any better. Why would any company want to tick off good customers?
Doris Smith
Athens
