Editor,
In a few short weeks, Americans are going to start casting votes for the most historic election in American history. Although it is 60-some days until the election, a historic number of mail-in ballots are expected. The processing and verification of these ballots will be a task that is unbelievable to the average individual.
There is another sense in which this election will be historic. This is not an election of Republican vs. Democratic. Nor is it a vote of Conservative vs. Liberal. No, it has been made clear that this is truly for the future of America. We are going to choose between Capitalism and Socialism.
In this election “EVERY” vote will count. Every citizen has not only the right to vote but the need to vote. No matter the color of your skin, your sex, your age, your status in life, or your education; you need to vote to determine the future of yourself, your kids, your grandkids and your community?
America needs your voice. Will we remain the land of the free and home of the brave, or take a new and very dangerous path? You need to think very carefully and then go vote.
John Carlin
Sayre
