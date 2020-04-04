I’m pretty sure that Doctoral theses could be, and in all likelihood will be written, about behavioral progressions among the masses during times of pandemic quarantine. First off, though, there has to be agreement on what name to give to the offending virus, being careful, of course, to avoid references that might get yourself labeled a racist for including the name of the nation where the villain first arose. Oddly enough, I have been unable to uncover mention of that offense in contemporary journalistic coverage of either the Spanish Flu or the Asian Flu in the 20th century, each of which swept the world at a cost of millions of lives ( between 25 and 40 million for the Spanish Flu; and fewer than 10 million for the Asian variation.)
It seems strange to realize that I was in 5th and 6th grades while the latter pandemic ravaged the globe and I have no memory of it at all. Too busy just being a kid, I suppose. I have to wonder, did my parents participate in toilet paper panic buying at Fred Decker’s grocery store in Laceyville, or at the A&P down the block? The only buying I remember is on Saturday mornings when the ice cream truck would ring it’s little bell on Main Street, and the whole neighborhood of little urchins would run pell mell, leaving the perpetual baseball game in Grandma Hawley’s side yard for a fudgesicle or a creamsicle. Major League Baseball, I suspect, could use a fudgesicle delay...maybe at the point the game becomes official.
I did it again...wandered off topic. Where was I? Oh...yeah...behavioral progressions…
Along those lines, eventually, all of us whose jobs are considered non-essential are relegated to finding things to do at home until quarantine is lifted.
Week one: Evidence indicates there are two possible pathways opened by forced confinement: utter slothfulness or manic bursts of activity. As for yours truly, I fell quickly into doing as little as humanly possible. I reveled in quiet, calm uselessness. I’m not sure that I’m not genetically predisposed to a certain level of procrastination. Left to my own devices, I’ve been able to achieve remarkable degrees of contentment with becoming one with the furniture. There is no chair or bench or stool or other surface upon which I cannot fall happily into a lengthy nap regardless of surroundings or noise level. Week one was only marred by the daily question from my wife, “What are you going to do today?” Creeping guilt began to build up in my otherwise untortured soul.
Week two: the highlight of my grudging activity was the burial of my months-dead cat, whose remains had spent the winter wrapped in a beach towel and placed in a box in the toolshed, until I could no longer deny the fact of the Spring Thaw. R.I.P dear Goliath.
I also managed to voice some unlikely-to-happen possibilities when the usual question was posed. “Oh, I’ll probably get the ladder out and clean the rain gutters,” or “I think I’ll get a start on organizing the garage.” Then you realize it’s 3:30, the day is shot and it’s time to go pick your wife from work. You can only say “I forgot I had eaten lunch already, so I ate a second one,” one time before you hear, “Well how long does it take you to eat lunch...six hours?” There are only so many times that “five consecutive phone calls can chew up your entire afternoon,” because you know you’re going to have to name five people who supposedly talked your ear off.
Week three: the pandemic takes its toll on businesses as well as on people. Local newspapers modify their printing schedule and that dominoes into the eventual closing of the information center of The Valley--Carl’s News Stand. A sad state of affairs.
I turn my house-bound energies to the kitchen cabinets and cupboards. No heavy lifting, not too labor intensive--and I get to throw stuff out! I’ve already filled three kitchen trash bags with the drek of ages that has slowly but surely been pushed deeper and deeper into the darkest recesses of base cabinets: owner’s manuals for small appliances we no longer own, four year old puppy leashes that were chewed to pieces, dead flip phones,a dozen or more electronics cables that were our kids’ when they were still kids, pristine packets of fast-food plasticware so old that if it were a car, it would be considered antique or classic. Water bottles and cruise line Beverage-of-the-day souvenir glasses from ten different ships.
An unopened fourteen year old bottle of top shelf Scotch! Whoa! Sounds like break time to me! Tomorrow is another day…
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
