Just a question
Is it just a coincidence that Lindsey Boylan who was the first accuser of sexual misconduct by Governor Cuomo is married to a man named LeRoy Kim and the New York State Assemblyman who is his nursing home nemesis is named Ron Kim? I was just wondering if there was any connection.
Against 16-year-olds voting
I see they’re going to try to pass a bill called H.R. 1. I’d like to have this included. Boys turning 18 must sign up for the draft or he can’t get any grants or loans from the federal government. If they lower the age to 16, I feel like it should be male and female so there’s no sex discrimination and so that they both have to sign up for the draft to get loans and grants. And another thing is that if they consider the 16-year-old is an adult because they’re going to vote, if they go to trial, should be judged as an adult. The medical insurance should be on their own because they’re an adult at 16 and any loans or anything they insure, if they go to court they have to be on their own. The parents don’t have to pay for it because they’re on their own. I hope this solves some problems about 16-year-olds they want to consider voting the responsibilities they would have. They should be added in.
Mail issues
Does anyone know how to curtail the amount of junk mail we get in our mailboxes? I know about the mail preference service but that doesn’t seem to work. It seems like for every one charity I send a few dollars to, I get 10 more. I now get a box full of mail every day and I just can’t afford to send them all (money). I’d like to get one or two good ones and support them on a regular basis. How do I do this without offending the other ones. I’ve even tried sending the gift and the entire packet back in the return envelope back thinking that if they had to pay postage they’d take me off the list. They continue to pay the postage and send me more letters. There has to be a way to get out of this. If someone knows how to do that please reply in this column.
Who is God?
Listen. People don’t know who the God of this age is. Of course, it’s Satan and those UFOs they’re talking about are Satan’s powers.
Bad driving
Am I the only one who thinks the current Nisan commercials on television are setting a bad example for young drivers — speeding through city streets while looking out the side window then hurling backwards into a parking spot with pedestrians nearby is asking for disaster. It’s time to pull the plug on these dangerous ads.
Political battleground
I’d like to make a statement. It’s too bad that Soundoff has become a political battleground.
Different priorities
Bradford County Republicans: Are you or your children working really hard but still getting paid minimum wage, or close to it, and having a hard time making the truck payment or paying for child care? Democrats at both the State and Federal level would have increased the minimum wage. Where are Rep. Pickett and Congressman Keller? They are looking for voter fraud that doesn’t exist. Maybe you should vote Democrat next time.
Thank you!
I’d like to thank the Sayre Elks for putting on a delightful Easter egg hunt for my seven- and eight-year-old grandsons. They really enjoyed it. It was well done, socially distanced and I thought it was just very, very nice. There were so many packages to pick up that seemed very COVID responsive. Thank you very much for doing that. It was appreciated in this time of COVID problems.
We need gun control
Notice how the NRA is always silent when these acts of gun violence occur? We need gun control.
Kudos
Kudos to Tioga Point Cemetery. The maintenance people have done a wonderful job on the roads throughout the cemetery. I’ve been visiting there for about 68 years and they’ve never been this good.
Disagrees with confirmation
The fact that former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine is transgender should have nothing to do with her fitness to serve as Assistant Secretary of Health for the country. The way that she handled the pandemic with Governor Wolf makes her unfit. She took her own (mother) out of a nursing home so (she) wouldn’t be exposed to COVID while innocent elderly people died because of her poor decisions and oversight. It’s a sad day in this country to see her confirmed.
Traffic and garbage
It’s great how the mayor and the trustees in Waverly keep talking about all the work going on and how much they’re doing with Waverly Glen. They forget about all the extra traffic and the noise we get now up and down Pine Street with cars racing up and down here and motorcycles; people throwing their garbage in our front yard and things like that. I guess they didn’t think about that part of it.
Clarification
Rich Vail is a person, not a bird. He’s a track star from the past at Sayre High. He still runs. Not a bird, but he could fly!
Crisis
I for one thought the COVID we’ve dealt with has been our biggest crisis. I now have changed my mind as I see we have more than one crisis. We have a crisis in the White House — a leader who’s confused, can’t put two sentences together, falls up steps. That’s very scary. All the other leaders are watching this.
16th amendment
If you examine the 16th amendment carefully, you would find out a significant number of states never ratified that amendment.
Draft
Is the United States going to start up the draft for women and men when we go to war with China?
