Editor,
Our FBI director said under oath our biggest voting issue is Russian interference NOT voter fraud and that voting including mail in voting is safe. Yet, we have an attorney general and a bully AKA wanna-be dictator fueling the allegation that it is not.
Statements by Trump as “The only way Democrats can win is if they cheat.” “Rigged election” “We want to get rid of ballots … There won’t be a peaceful transfer. There will be a continuation ... and Barr “Expanded mail-in voting absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud” run rampant. They are posed so we question the validity of our election results.
Don’t fall for it! If possible, vote in person. If not, know that mail-in voting is safe and secure. Read the instructions and follow them exactly. Use blue or black ink. Place your completed ballot in the small security envelope. Seal it.
NOTE: The PA Supreme Court ruled that if the small security envelope is not used allowing a “naked ballot” it will be tossed out and your vote WILL NOT COUNT! Place in second envelope. Seal, sign and date the outer envelope. Mail Early.
Maybe Trump needs to realize if he loses that his failure to lead has disappointed, disgusted, outraged, repulsed and simply fed up people so they voted in person or by mail because they did not want him for another four years. Not because there was fraud.
Janet Scott
Sayre
